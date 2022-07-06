Westgate Revamps Operations with OPTX

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, a reigning tech leader in the casino gaming industry, has contracted with the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The groundbreaking tech company, founded by former casino operators, is focused on streamlining casino player data into real-time insights for casino operators.

OPTX is bringing its full suite of Player Development, Slots and Marketing to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

OPTX will provide a tool that will be utilized across multiple departments to create a single source of data for multiple disparate systems within the property. The slot department will have seamless functionality to navigate from high-level slot and property KPIs down to individual machine and player preferences. Player Development will have a real-time tool that allows them to engage with guests, identify opportunities, and grow their books of business all while streamlining day-to-day operational tasks across the gaming floor. Marketing teams will have the ability to introduce complex and automated marketing campaigns functionally which will increase the precision and effectiveness of their marketing spend.

Tyson Harding, Vice President of Casino Marketing at Westgate, expressed his enthusiasm for OPTX. "Westgate was looking for a solution to bring multiple layers of operations into one view in real-time and we found that with OPTX." Harding emphasized his desire to continue to introduce cutting edge technology at his property, "We were seeking a solution that not only helped solve our day-to-day challenges but one that also looks to introduce new features and functionality at a rapid pace to keep up with the ever-changing industry. We are excited to partner with OPTX."

Co-CEO of OPTX Brooke Fiumara shared, "Westgate selecting OPTX for its property business intelligence platform demonstrates the continued value operators place on our mission of creating the next generation of casino operations. Property leaders are seeking a single platform solution that doesn't just present data, it provides the functionality for operators to use it. We are confident OPTX will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Westgate."

OPTX ingests and simplifies all the information from multiple internal and external data sources so operators can take action and generate profitable results for their property, all within one integrated software solution. For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

