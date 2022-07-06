Ulta Beauty Pop-Up Debuts at The Allure Store

Country's Leading Retailer Partners with Beauty media Authority for Ultimate Summer Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allure Store, an immersive retail experience from the global beauty authority Allure, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty. For a limited time, the interactive Ulta Beauty pop-up will offer Allure Store guests a monthly curated assortment reflecting newness as well as highlighting the retailers' strategic initiatives.

"One year after the Allure Store debut, we're thrilled to announce our first retail partnership with such a beloved leader, Ulta Beauty," says Sonny Gindi, Co-Founder of STOUR - a retail media company, who with partner Eden Melloul, developed the Allure Store concept. "We are proud to pave the path in merging beauty media and retail to disrupt traditional brick and mortar experiences. Our shared passion for meeting beauty lovers where they are and reimagining retail reinforces why this collaboration is a perfect fit."

The pop-up will run from July through September in an industry-first collaboration of retail and media beauty leaders, further bridging the gap between traditional retail and editorial curation. Ulta Beauty's dedicated footprint within the Allure Store will showcase a unique assortment of coveted brands, refreshed monthly and complimented by experiential programming and engaging events.

"We're always innovating to delight new and existing guests and fuel beauty discovery across our unparalleled assortment and The Allure Store delivers an exciting opportunity to do just that," said Maria Salcedo, senior vice president, merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "We're excited to highlight a curated assortment that brings Ulta Beauty to life in one of New York City's most influential shopping destinations this summer."

At launch, Ulta Beauty will shine a light on its own Ulta Beauty Collection as well as newer brands within its assortment such as Andrew Fitzsimons, Billie Eilish Fragrance, Black Girl Sunscreen, Charli D'Amelio Fragrance, Fenty Beauty, Love Wellness, Morphe, NYX, Olaplex, r.e.m. beauty and Supergoop!, among others. The bespoke curated assortment will be refreshed with new offerings in August and September reflecting exciting initiatives and assortment heroes across Conscious Beauty, The Wellness Shop and BIPOC brands, among others.

"Ulta Beauty has long been an important retail partner of Allure, and we are excited to extend that collaboration to the Allure Store," said Allure editor in chief Jessica Cruel. "We are eager to give some of our editor-favorite brands a new and unique opportunity to reach our audience."

The Ulta Beauty at Allure Store pop-up is available to shop now through September 30 and is open daily between 11AM-7PM at 191 Lafayette Street, New York City. To learn more, visit www.allure.shop and follow along with the brand on Instagram, @theallurestore.

About Allure Store:

The Allure Store operates as a partnership between Condé Nast and the STÔUR Group. Allure is published in the U.S. by Condé Nast and in South Korea under license agreement with Doosan Group.

