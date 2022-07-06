TWO SOHAGI LAW GROUP ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi and Partner Nicole Hoeksma Gordon have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," which honors the accomplishments of women business leaders.

Sohagi has been selected as a nominee in the "CEO of the Year" category, recognizing her efforts in successfully leading the firm and its team of professionals. In her 30+ year law practice, Sohagi represents cities, counties and other public agencies in navigating the legal complexities of land use, climate change, housing and the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Gordon has been selected as a nominee in the "Women to Watch" category, recognizing emerging leaders who have made noteworthy contributions within their firms and throughout the business community. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA) and Planning and Zoning Laws.

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clientson existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging issues such as climate change and housing.

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group