Primal Pet Foods Voluntary Recalls a Single Lot of Raw Frozen Patties Beef Formula Due to Potential Contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling a single lot (#W10068709) of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (6-pound), with best by date of 05/22/23, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Primal Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling a single lot (#W10068709) of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (6-pound), with best by date of 05/22/23, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The lot number and best by date can be found on the lower third of the back of the package. Primal Pet Foods has received no complaints or reports of illness to pets or humans due to this recalled product. No other lot codes or Primal products are impacted by this announcement. (PRNewswire)

The company distributed sixty-six cases (396 units) of this single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia, in late April 2022. No other lot codes or Primal products are impacted by this announcement.

Primal Pet Foods has received no complaints or reports of illness to pets or humans due to this recalled product.

This voluntary recall is a result of routine sampling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which revealed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample from one lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula.

Listeria monocytogenes rarely cause illness in dogs, but it is possible. Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Even if a dog is not showing symptoms, it can still be a carrier of the bacteria and spread it to humans. If a dog has consumed the recalled product, pet parents are encouraged to consult their veterinarian.

People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms in humans may include fever, headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections and symptoms can be more severe. Anyone exhibiting symptoms after handling this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Primal Pet Foods is committed to the quality and safety of its products. The company uses a "test and hold" protocol to ensure that all products test negative for harmful bacteria before being released for sale. Primal Pet Foods confirmed that all testing results on this single lot of recalled product were negative for Listeria monocytogenes – both raw materials and finished product – before it left its production facility.

The Raw Frozen Primal Patties are sold in flexible packaging in the freezer at select pet stores. Primal Pet Foods has temperature tracking devices on all shipments of frozen product to ensure storage requirements are met while being transported. This product should be kept frozen until a pet parent is ready to use it.

The lot number and best by date can be found on the lower third of the back of the Raw Frozen Primal Patties package. If a pet parent has product from this single lot (#W10068709) in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their dog and dispose of it immediately. Pet parents are also encouraged to follow all safe handling instructions on Primal packaging and wash their hands and all preparation surfaces after handling any raw product. If pet parents have any questions, they can contact Primal Pet Foods by phone at (800) 742-1312 Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. PST, or by submitting an online request.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primal Pet Group