Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC. is proud to announce the "Straight Line Aerodynamic Low Speed/High Speed Testing" program (patent pending).

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC. is the leader in high speed/low speed, Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing. This program was created and developed by World Record Holder, Johnny Bohmer who has over 15 years of experience in overseeing and conducting tests of this nature. Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC. has worked with most major automotive manufacturers and race teams, private ventures etc., aiding in everything from consulting, test driving, safety processes, driver instruction, vehicle tech inspection etc.

Teams enjoy confidentiality when testing with Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC.

OEM manufacturers test with Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC. in regards to compliance with EPA, DOE, DOT, EU and other major global automotive governing bodies. Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC. looks forward to the future in aiding with electric vehicle, autonomous vehicle and alternative/renewable fuel source programs. Teams can conduct their own testing with Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC.

For more information, please contact Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds LLC. and we can assist you in choosing the right Straight Line Aerodynamic testing program that fits your needs.

