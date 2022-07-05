TCG Lifesciences inaugurates a new R&D facility in Pune, as part of a major expansion

KOLKATA, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCGLS is a global CRO and CDMO company with operations in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Richmond, VA, and Princeton, NJ; offering seamless and integrated R&D services to pharma, biotech, agriscience, animal health, specialty chemicals, and related industries. It employs more than 1,200 scientists and other technical personnel from the best talent pool around its strategic locations.

Pune, Maharashtra, with its proximity to Mumbai and Gujarat, offers a great ecosystem of talents, scientific institutions, and relevant industry players which TCGLS plans to leverage to build a major presence there. It is taking up approximately 100,000 SFT of space to build a comprehensive discovery services center. Starting with an efficient team of chemists and support personnel in July 2022, TCGLS foresees the ability to accommodate a sizeable batch of chemists, biologists, and formulation scientists in the coming years. It is also looking at opportunities in specialty chemicals and polymer sciences activities in line with its parent company, The Chatterjee Group's investments in those domains.

"Pune, being an education hub of the country, produces a large number of postgraduates. We want to induct and nurture these young talents coming from the reputed academic institutes and research laboratories and provide them an excellent foundation for their career growth," commented Mr. Anirban Mitra, Head of Human Resource Development at TCGLS.

The current team is headed by existing and highly experienced TCGLS leadership team members. The center is equipped with high-end scientific infrastructure, equipment, and analytical instruments to address the diverse and complex requirements of its clients and partners. The labs are equipped with automation devices, safety instrumentation, and regular and walk-in fume hoods. It is supported by general access to scientific journals/databases, IT systems with secured networks, human resource officers, and best practices in safety and supply chain.

"Setting up this new facility in Pune further demonstrates our commitment towards building a world-class provider of CRO and CDMO services. In particular, we will strive to provide our customers and partners with cutting-edge science, best-in-class practices and on-time deliveries," says Dr. Goutam Saha, Vice President and site head of the Pune operations.

About TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited (formerly "Chembiotek Research International") is a leading global Contract Research and CDMO company delivering innovative R&D services in the areas of pharmaceutical, biotech and related industries. We started our operations in 2001 in Kolkata, India, and currently have our presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

TCGLS and its subsidiaries have a strong talent pool of approximately 1200 scientists, of which over 280 have PhDs and the balance hold master's degrees; drawn from leading global academic institutions and industry. Our services span chemistry synthesis, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, DMPK, analytical development and validation and data science. We offer specific/functional solutions to integrated projects across multiple therapeutic areas with a specific focus on Inflammation & Pain, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous systems, and Oncology. Our infrastructure includes world-class chemistry and biology laboratories, AAALAC certified animal facility, electrophysiology laboratory, BSL 2 laboratory, and cGMP kilo labs and US FDA accredited manufacturing company.

