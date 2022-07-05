ENSV Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Enservco Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with $200,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Enservco Corporation ("Enservco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENSV).

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – April 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Enservco lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/enservco-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enservco had defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, there were errors in Enservco's financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners and accounting for ERCs; (3) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the SEC; (4) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of its financial reporting issues; (5) accordingly, the Company could not file its delayed 2021 annual report with the SEC within its initially represented timeline; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

