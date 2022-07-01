Subaru of America, Inc. Reports June and Q2 2022 Sales

CAMDEN, N.J., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 43,175 vehicle sales for June 2022, a 0.7 percent increase compared with June 2021 (42,877). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 263,795, a 17.9 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

"As we close the first half of 2022, we need to thank our retailers for their industry leading sales efficiency," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "We are looking forward to the second half of 2022 and are confident our retailers will continue providing an industry leading experience to our customers."

In June, Outback was a top performer by volume with 13,135 sales. Crosstrek sales for June 2022 increased 66.4 percent, while Impreza saw a 28.2 percent increase compared to June 2021. For the first half of the year, the BRZ sports car posted a 130.7 percent increase, while both Crosstrek and Ascent carlines posted an increase of nine percent compared to Q2 2021.

"Our priority for the second half of the year is to continue navigating supply chain challenges to best meet the strong demand for Subaru vehicles," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As the summer travel season is in full swing, we continue to see a desire for our adventure-friendly vehicles including the Outback, Ascent and Forester."

Carline Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 7,953 8,813 -9.8 % 50,937 95,965 -46.9 % Impreza 2,124 1,657 28.2 % 14,326 17,165 -16.5 % WRX/STI 1,465 2,354 -37.8 % 6,212 14,272 -56.5 % Ascent 5,603 5,192 7.9 % 30,931 28,373 9.0 % Legacy 2,026 2,051 -1.2 % 12,335 12,921 -4.5 % Outback 13,135 16,394 -19.9 % 77,341 87,619 -11.7 % BRZ 193 1 19200.0 % 1,663 721 130.7 % Crosstrek 10,676 6,415 66.4 % 70,050 64,214 9.1 % TOTAL 43,175 42,877 0.7 % 263,795 321,250 -17.9 %

Also in June, SOA released its fourth annual Corporate Impact Report, showcasing the automaker's commitment to being More Than a Car Company® in the 2021 calendar year. Additionally, SOA announced it was named a 2022 Civic 50 Honoree for the second year in a row by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

