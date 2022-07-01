Rock Tech Lithium Announces Assay Results from Ongoing Drill Program at Georgia Lake

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the latest assay results from the Company's ongoing drill program (the "Drill Program") at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario (the "Georgia Lake Project").

Rock Tech began the Drill Program in 2021 in support of an ongoing pre-feasibility study being conducted in respect of the Georgia Lake Project.. The current drilling results are from test drilling completed during the fall 2021 and winter 2022 portions of the Drill Program and will be included in the Georgia Lake Project pre-feasibility study. These results comprise the second of 3 batches of results from the winter 2021 and spring 2022 phase of the Drilling Program. Commenting on the Drill Program, Robert MacDonald, General Manager of the Georgia Lake Project, said, "Rock Tech is pleased with the progress of our Drill Program at our Georgia Lake Project. We are continuing to focus on completing a pre-feasibility study in respect of the Georgia Lake Project while concurrently pursuing project permitting."

The Georgia Lake Project, located between Nipigon and Beardmore, Ontario is comprised of 1,042 hectares of mineral leases and 5,686 hectares of mineral claims (see Figure 1). Since the start of the Drill Program in 2021, the Company has completed approximately 21,000 metres of diamond drilling that focused on five spodumene pegmatite deposits known as the Main Zone North ("MZN"), Conway, Main Zone Southwest ("MZSW"), Harricana and Line 60 (see Figure 2).

The objective of the Drill Program is to increase the confidence in the current mineral resource estimate in respect of the Georgia Lake Project and to upgrade the resource classification from predominantly inferred resources to predominantly indicated resources, as well as test potential extensions of the mineral resource down dip and along strike of the deposits. The assay results from the initial batch of core samples from the Drill Program were announced in a press release dated January 12, 2022.

KEY EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Thirty-six (36) NQ 1 diamond drill holes totaling 11,604 metres were completed at the MZN deposit.

Thirty-five (35) NQ diamond drill holes totaling 5,943 metres were completed at Conway .

Sixteen (16) NQ diamond drill holes totaling 3,437 metres were completed at MZSW, Harricana and Line 60.

New significant results from the program included (all results listed below) NC-21-16 11.4m (true width) at 1.09% Li 2 O starting at 284.1m NC-21-20 13.2m (true width) at 1.37% Li 2 O starting at 195.5m NC-22-02 9.0m (true width) at 1.17% Li 2 O starting at 284.4m

CON-22-04 7.0m (true width) at 1.36% Li 2 O starting at 96.3m



CON-22-23 8.2m (true width) at 1.16% Li 2 O starting at 47.0m

The Drill Program extended mineralization along strike and down dip of MZN and Conway deposits (See below for details).

______________________________ 1 Note : Represents core samples of 47.6mm in diameter.

DETAILS ABOUT THE MAIN ZONE NORTH DRILLING

The MZN deposit contains multiple stacked pegmatite dikes that are grouped into the "Northern" and "Southern" pegmatite systems at MZN. Spodumene mineralization at MZN strikes at 235 degrees for over 1 km and dips 60 degrees to the northwest. At MZN, the Drill Program extended spodumene mineralization for 50 – 100 metres down dip of known pegmatites for about 300 metres along strike on the eastern side of the deposit (See Table 1 and Figure 3 to Figure 5)

DETAILS ABOUT THE CONWAY DRILLING

The Conway deposit hosts one main pegmatite dike with spodumene mineralization striking at 210 degrees for 800 metres and dips 70 degrees to the northwest. The 2021 – 2022 drilling at Conway extended spodumene mineralization for 100 metres along strike to the south, to the 75 metres level (See Table 2 and Figure 5 and Figure 6).

DETAILS ABOUT MAIN ZONE SOUTHWEST, HARRICANA, AND LINE 60

The MZSW deposit, located 1 km to southwest of MZN deposit, hosts three parallel – sub-parallel spodumene pegmatites that strike at 235 degrees for 300 metres, dipping 70 degrees to the northwest. The Harricana and Line 60 deposits are located 1 and 1.5 kms to the southeast of MZN deposit. Harricana contains two sub-parallel dikes, Harricana Main and Harricana West. Harricana Main strikes at 220 and dips 60 degrees to the northwest. Harricana West strikes at 220 and dips 60 degree to the northwest in the southern half of the dike; however, the orientation of the dike changes to strike of 140, dipping 60 degrees to the southwest, in the north. See Table 3 and Figure 5 for significant pegmatite intersections at MZSW and Harricana.

SAMPLING AND QAQC PROCEDURE

Samples were taken across every spodumene-bearing pegmatite and 1 metre into the barren host rock on either side of the dykes. Sample lengths were around 1 metre, though individual sample length was determined based on internal zoning of the dykes and the locations of their contacts. Core to be sampled was cut in half with one half being sent for analysis and the other half remaining in the box for reference. All core is stored at Rock Tech's core facility in Beardmore, Ontario. Each sample was put into its own plastic sample bag with a sample tag and closed with zip ties. About 13% of the samples submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") for analysis were QAQC samples that were inserted into the sample stream and consist of a high- and low-grade lithium standards, blank material, and duplicates. Samples were sent to Actlabs' preparation laboratories in Geraldton and Thunder Bay, Ontario for crushing and pulverizing, and were subsequently sent to Actlabs' geochemistry laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis of 41 elements using fusion plus ICP-OES or ICP-MS. Analysis for lithium was completed using a sodium peroxide fusion plus ICP-OES. Actlabs is independent of the Company.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Chief Exploration Geologist of the Georgia Lake Project, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Exploration data was collected and verified following the guidelines outlined in CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality, "made in Germany" lithium hydroxide. As early as 2024, Rock Tech intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. The Company has set itself the goal of creating a closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. As early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used by Rock Tech are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. - Powering the Battery Age

www.rocktechlithium.com

FIGURES AND TABLES

Figure 1. Georgia Lake Project Map

Figure 2. Map showing location of MZN, Conway, MZSW, Line 60 and Harricana Spodumene Pegmatite

Figure 3. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at the Southern Pegmatite System of the MZN deposit.

Figure 4. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at the Northern Pegmatite System of the MZN deposit.

Figure 5.A. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole NC-21-20 (Core Interval from 194M to 211.5M)

Figure 5.B. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole NC-22-02 (Core Interval from 281.3 M To 298.5 M)

Figure 5.C. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole CON-22-16 (Core Interval from 141 M to 157.3 M)

Figure 5.D. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole HAR-22-01 (Core Interval from 17.6 M to 35 M)

Figure 6. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at Conway.

Table 1. Summary of Assay Results for Drill Holes Completed at the MZN Deposit in 2021 - 2022. GPS Locations are in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

*Drill holes disclosed in press release issued on January 12, 2022.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (M) Hole Length (M) Azimuth Dip From (M) To (M) Length (M) True Width (M) Li 2 O % NC-21-01 424666 5477905 371 425.8 140 -60 308.76 312.12 3.4 2.9 1.10 325.2 328.3 3.1 2.6 1.17 NC-21-02 424544 5477881 372 416.7 140 -60 No Significant Assay Results NC-21-03 424545 5477880 372 377 140 -45 296.15 298.06 1.9 1.8 1.4 302.6 310 7.4 7 0.81 324.2 325.1 0.9 0.9 1.32 338.5 342.5 4.0 3.80 1.16 NC-21-04 424508 5477809 369 425.8 140 -60 317.15 318.45 1.3 1.1 0.95 321.86 324.35 2.5 2.2 1.31 327.55 328.06 0.5 0.4 1.03 330.54 334.25 3.7 3.2 0.99 NC-21-05 424411 5477813 369 508.1 140 -60 No Significant Assay Results NC-21-06* 424618 5477854 371 349.6 137 -58 279.5 291.24 11.74 10.34 1.12 304.35 305.90 1.55 1.36 0.82 NC-21-07* 424618 5477853 371 392.3 137 -66 302.36 315.36 13.00 11.45 0.98 319.20 321.05 1.85 1.63 1.31 324.38 325.38 1.00 0.88 1.31 NC-21-08 425171 5477877 369 191.1 141 -49 44.9 46.85 1.95 1.8 1.10 70.26 73.2 2.94 2.8 0.97 155.1 156.7 1.6 1.5 1.18 NC-21-09* 425187 5478067 371 285.6 141 -52 186.15 198.80 12.65 10.22 1.18 NC-21-10 424928 5477963 369 398.4 141 -60 267.45 269.28 1.83 1.6 1.01 306.54 308.73 2.14 1.90 1.08 NC-21-11 424913 5477908 372 377 141 -61 317 321.3 4.3 3.77 0.6 NC-21-13 424882 5477943 372 395.3 141 -59 No Significant Assay Results NC-21-14 424971 5478013 372 392.3 141 -60 293 297 4 3.51 1.01 306 309 3 2.63 1.31 NC-21-15 425004 5478076 371 428.8 141 -54 310.85 317.85 7 6.6 0.87 336.3 344.75 8.45 8 1.13 NC-21-16 425080 5478084 371 404.5 141 -50 284.1 295.82 11.72 11.4 1.09 NC-21-17 425080 5478084 371 380.1 134 -63 293.48 299.25 5.77 4.9 1.18 NC-21-18 425120 5478120 371 349.6 134 -52 268.6 269.8 1.2 1.1 1.26 272.84 276.82 3.98 3.8 0.92 302.25 302.88 0.63 0.6 1.19 306.71 309.23 2.52 2.4 0.84 NC-21-19 425216 5478018 374 230.7 133 -50 121.72 123.32 1.6 1.5 0.93 151.14 155 3.86 3.6 0.92 NC-21-20 425137 5478016 371 273.4 133 -49 195.5 209.4 13.9 13.20 1.37 NC-22-02 425044 5478030 371 328.3 141 -52 254.36 261.1 6.74 6.3 0.74 284.4 294 9.6 9 1.17 NC-22-03 425311 5477910 374 175.9 141 -50 65.28 71.4 6.12 5.8 1.01 NC-22-04 425195 5478147 370 392.3 134 -50 221.23 223.7 2.47 2.4 0.98 259.6 262.1 2.5 2.4 0.77 NC-22-05 424418 5477728 368 395.3 140 -65 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-06 424333 5477707 368 334.4 140 -65 No Significant Assay Results NC-22-08 424541 5477881 372 377 135 -52 317.6 318.5 0.9 0.8 1.17 329.5 335.6 6.1 5.6 0.77 338.7 340.6 1.9 1.8 0.90 368 368.9 0.9 0.8 0.96 NC-22-09 425237 5478105 370 361.8 135 -50 181.1 182.4 1.3 1.2 0.95 NC-22-10 425279 5478063 365 326.7 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-11 425149 5477793 371 163.7 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-12 425218 5477815 372 143 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-13 425225 5477702 367 163.7 136 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-14 425263 5477845 368 170 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-16 424716 5477951 369 386 135 -60 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-17 424737 5477431 376 203 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-18 424657 5477374 375 200 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-19 424762 5477319 375 200 135 -50 Awaiting Assay Results NC-22-20 425165 5477981 366 281 138 -48 Awaiting Assay Results

Table 2. Summary of Assay Results for Drill Holes Completed at Conway Deposit in 2021 - 2022. GPS Locations are in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Hole Length (M) Azimuth Dip From (M) To (M) Length (M) True Width (M) Li 2 O % CON-21-02 427275 5478226 391 152 120 -53 114.4 120.4 6 4.8 1.04 CON-21-04 427236 5478240 386 206 120 -53 Awaiting Assay Results CON-21-05 427199 5478262 373 260 120 -55 No Significant Assay Results CON-21-07 427217 5478324 369 233 120 -51 No Significant Assay Results CON-21-08 427217 5478324 369 275 120 -62 No Significant Assay Results CON-21-09 427253 5478354 369 239 120 -50 197 199 2 1.7 0.85 CON-22-02 427250 5478351 369 272 115 -59 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-03 427311 5478386 369 221 115 -54 169.8 171.7 1.9 1.6 0.88 CON-22-04 427384 5478376 379 119 115 -53 96.3 105 8.7 7 1.36 INCLUDES 2.7 - 2.02 CON-22-05 427341 5478368 378 170 115 -52 128.8 136 7.2 6 0.92 CON-22-06 427394 5478476 368 170 115 -59 79.7 81.7 2 1.6 0.91 CON-22-07 427394 5478477 368 195 115 -71 124.8 126.8 2 1.2 0.91 CON-22-08 427431 5478455 369 131 115 -59 19.5 22.2 2.7 2.1 0.69 105.6 108.6 3 2.3 0.68 CON-22-09 427466 5478434 370 68 115 -56 52.5 57.1 4.6 3.8 0.79 CON-22-10 427474 5478527 369 101 115 -49 11.1 12.6 1.5 1.3 1 CON-22-12 427499 5478556 368 110 115 -55 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-13 427440 5478590 368 185 115 -53 103.2 104.4 1.2 1 1.39 CON-22-14 427415 5478560 368 179 115 -47 91.1 92 0.9 0.8 0.76 CON-22-15 427375 5478526 368 197 115 -51 147.1 151.6 4.5 3.7 0.85 CON-22-16 427347 5478409 369 176 115 -53 88.95 89.9 0.95 0.8 1.09 143.8 148 4.2 3.5 1.46 CON-22-17 427311 5478423 368 227 115 -62 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-18 427165 5478115 375 197 115 -47 167.1 168.8 1.7 1.5 0.64 CON-22-19 427180 5478196 373 230 115 -57 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-20 427135 5478025 368 224 118 -55 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-21 427181 5478200 378 195 115 -46 174 175 1 0.8 0.86 CON-22-22 427138 5477987 356 200 118 -53 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-23 427243 5477971 390 89 118 -45 47 56 9 8.2 1.16 CON-22-24 427241 5477890 383 62 118 -52 37 41 4 3.4 1.04 CON-22-25 427157 5477928 369 151 118 -51 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-26 427207 5477948 380 122 118 -50 80 86.1 6.1 5.5 1.11 CON-22-27 427230 5478051 380 110 118 -50 Awaiting Assay Results CON-22-28 427219 5477834 391 87 120 -45 Awaiting Assay Results CON-22-29 427166 5477831 385 127.7 120 -50 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-30 427167 5477783 381 131 120 -48 Awaiting Assay Results CON-22-32 427313 5478258 393 131 118 -51 Awaiting Assay Results

Table 3. Summary of Assay Results for Drill Holes Completed at MZSW, Harricana, and Line 60 deposits in 2021 - 2022. GPS Locations are in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Hole Length (M) Azimuth Dip From (M) To (M) Length

(M) True Width

(M) Li 2 O % MZSW-21-01 424197 5477130 370 389.2 137 -62 No Significant Assay Results MZSW-21-02 424224 5477100 370 270.4 137 -61 Awaiting Assay Results MZSW-21-03 424117 5477124 360 291.7 137 -57 188.7 190.7 2 1.6 0.85 MZSW-21-04 424148 5477090 370 270.4 137 -58 127.3 128.3 1 0.8 0.68 HAR-22-01 425709 5477172 396 116 62 -61 18.4 25 6.6 5.6 1.31 HAR-22-03 425707 5477171 396 260 110 -55 21.1 26.9 5.8 3.9 1.14 HAR-22-04 425609 5477300 376 202 62 -60 38.8 41.2 2.4 2.1 1.15 HAR-22-05 425553 5477023 396 215 133 -52 No Significant Assay Results HAR-22-06 425523 5477062 388 236 133 -54 No Significant Assay Results HAR-22-07 425569 5477099 390 224 133 -51 No Significant Assay Results HAR-22-08 425610 5477354 372 157 70 -57 No Significant Assay Results HAR-22-09 425557 5477400 366 224 80 -50 130 131 1 0.9 0.84 134.9 137 2.1 1.9 1.05 HAR-22-10 425799 5477160 397 126 153 -46 77 78.4 1.4 1.3 1.41 HAR-22-11 425808 5477159 396 175 90 -60 37.7 39.5 1.8 1.3 1.08 LIN-22-01 426149 5477325 374 158 120 -63 No Significant Assay Results LIN-22-02 426185 5477307 381 122 120 -62 No Significant Assay Results

