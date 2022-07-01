MakoRabco Wins '2022 Best of Business - Best Builder' for the Eighth Year in a Row as Voted on by Readers of 'Inside Self-Storage'

MakoRabco has won 'Best Builder' 10 times overall since this award category began in 2011

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, MakoRabco, the nationwide leader in designing, supplying and installing self-storage facilities, is the winner of the 2022 Best of Business – Best Builder as voted on by the readers of Inside Self-Storage. MakoRabco offers its sincere thanks to all those who voted for the company and for the support of its customers and colleagues throughout the industry.

Earlier this year, MakoRabco launched its new brand—The Edge You Need—the driving force behind the company's more than 30 years of experience. The following principles define the MakoRabco brand: trust, honesty, passion and expertise are the foundation of The Edge You Need and the company's approach to business and most importantly, to its customers.

"This marks our eighth consecutive year winning the Best Builder award," noted Caesar Wright, executive chairman of MakoRabco. "This award is based on customer feedback and one of which we are very proud. Our team always finds a way to get it done—and done well. It's admirable how the entire MakoRabco team always sees each project through from conception to completion."

Recent 2022 MakoRabco projects demonstrating the variety and versatility of its work include single-story, muti-story and boat and RV self-storage facilities, notably in the following locations:

Denison, Texas : single story, 49,975-square feet

Glendale , California: multi-story, 216,659-square feet

Lincolnshire, Illinois : boat and RV, 72,000-square feet

Lakeland, Florida : single-story, multi-story and boat and RV canopies, 146,424-square feet

In the first quarter of 2021, Mako Steel, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, joined forces with Rabco Enterprises, begun in 1988, to become MakoRabco further strengthening its leadership in the construction industry. Phone: 833-MAKO4ME (833-625-6463); www.makorabco.com.

