Leading Critical Care and Cardiac Surgery Specialists from 40 Countries Meet to Discuss CytoSorb and the New Dimension in Blood Purification

The 2022 CytoSorb World Users' Meeting focuses on groundbreaking new applications of the adsorption technology to celebrate the 10th anniversary of commercialization

PRINCETON, N.J. and BERLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "We Are Changing Medicine: CytoSorb Therapy - From the Past to the Future," CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is bringing together nearly 300 of the world's leading critical care physicians and renowned scientists, as well as some of the most experienced cardiovascular and liver specialists to the 2022 CytoSorb World Users' Meeting (WUM) on July 2, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Together, they will discuss updates on the latest scientific findings, study results, and case series using CytoSorb blood purification in different clinical applications.

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is a leader in blood purification to treat cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in life-threatening illnesses and during cardiac surgery with its flagship product, CytoSorb. CytoSorb is approved in the European Union and distributed in 67 countries worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/CytoSorbents Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The kick-off and one of many highlights will be the keynote speech by Prof. Dr. Bruno Reichart, the cardiothoracic surgeon who performed the first successful human heart-lung transplant in Germany in 1983. He will discuss lessons learned from the renaissance of xenotransplantation – the transplantation of non-human organs into human patients – which could someday help to end the global shortage and waiting lists for donated organs. Solid organ transplant (e.g. hearts, lungs, kidneys, and livers) is an exciting new field for CytoSorbents. This includes multiple cardiothoracic surgery applications of CytoSorb during and after heart-lung transplants, and includes the burgeoning field of ex vivo organ perfusion with our E.U. approved ECOS-300CY®/PerSorb® cartridge, with the goal of rehabilitating solid organs to improve clinical outcomes.

In recent years, the WUM has established itself as an inclusive and highly-anticipated interdisciplinary event with pioneers and power users from all over the world exchanging first-hand insights into clinical results and experiences with CytoSorb in various fields of application. A major focus of this year's discussion by top-level participants will be the combination of CytoSorb and ECMO to treat lung failure, the use of CytoSorb to reverse septic shock, and how CytoSorb is helping to advance the treatment of acute liver failure.

"The dialogue and partnership with CytoSorb users over the past 10 years has proven immensely informative and personally rewarding," said Christian Steiner, EVP Marketing & Sales of CytoSorbents and Managing Director of CytoSorbents Europe. "The combined energy and ideas from this working group has led to some of the most exciting advances in the treatment of life-threatening illnesses using our CytoSorb therapy. Users have embraced the new dimension of blood purification that CytoSorb has enabled. One powerful example is the treatment of cytokine storm that is at the core of so many deadly conditions. On this important anniversary event, we can all be proud that we are 'Working to Save Lives'."

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union with distribution in more than 70 countries around the world as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" seen in common critical illnesses that may result in massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. These are conditions where the risk of death can be extremely high, yet few to no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb is also being used during and after cardiothoracic surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. More than 170,000 cumulative CytoSorb devices have been utilized as of March 31, 2022. CytoSorb was originally introduced into the European Union under CE-Mark as a first-in-kind cytokine adsorber. Additional CE-Mark label expansions were received for the removal of bilirubin and myoglobin in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure. The DrugSorb™-ATR Antithrombotic Removal System, which is based on the same polymer technology as CytoSorb, has also been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor, as well as FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) drugs, apixaban and rivaroxaban, in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic surgery. The Company has initiated two FDA approved pivotal trials designed to support U.S. marketing approval of DrugSorb-ATR. The first is the 120-patient, 30 center STAR-T (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal-Ticagrelor) randomized, controlled trial evaluating the ability of intraoperative DrugSorb-ATR use to reduce perioperative bleeding risk in patients on ticagrelor undergoing cardiothoracic surgery. The second is the 120-patient, 30 center STAR‑D (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal-Direct Oral Anticoagulants) randomized, controlled trial, evaluating the intraoperative use of DrugSorb–ATR to reduce perioperative bleeding risk in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery on direct oral anticoagulants, including apixaban and rivaroxaban.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $39.5 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, DrugSorb™-ATR, ContrastSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, expectations regarding the future impacts of COVID-19 or the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

