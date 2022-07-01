The regions most accomplished athletes and individuals among those being inducted

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) will host its 25th annual induction ceremony on Wednesday, October 5th at McCormick Square's state-of-the-art Wintrust Arena . This year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner will honor 13 new members.

Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Brian Urlacher and Sean Payton at 25th Annual Ceremony

Retired Chicago Bear legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher headlines an induction class that includes Baseball Hall of Famer and former Chicago Cub pitcher Lee Smith, 3x Stanley Cup Champion and Chicago Blackhawk Chris Chelios, Chicago Bear greats Willie Gault and Dan Neal and WNBA Champion Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky.

Naperville raised, Eastern Illinois University alumnus and Super Bowl XLIV winning coach Sean Payton will lead a bill of hometown heroes for induction including 4x Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Matt Grevers of Lake Forest and Track and Field great and Olympic coach Nat Page who was raised in Evanston.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen will attend to accept The Gayle Sayers Award and retired Cleveland Browns lineman Joe Thomas is the recipient of The George Connor Award. The awards are given annually to players that exemplified the values of Sayers and Connor both on and off the field.

Current Chicago Cubs President Crane Kenney will be inducted for his longtime contributions to Chicago sports and retired Chicago sports writer Toni Ginnetti is this year's recipient of The Excellence in Media award. A trailblazer in journalism, Ginnetti, was one of the first women ever to cover a wide range of college and professional sports beats including The Chicago White Sox and Cubs.

"We are thrilled with the lineup of our 2022 class. All of our award winners and inductees are most deserving and iconic Chicago legends of sport," said CSHOF President Charles P. Carey. "Each year the CSHOF board works tirelessly to program an event and induction ceremony that celebrates the very best individuals in Chicago sporting history to continue our cause of supporting education and athletic programs for underprivileged youth. Our 2022 ceremony is going to be a night to remember."

The annual event benefits Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Charities, a 501c3 tax exempt organization in Illinois honoring those whom have distinguished themselves through their contributions in sports.

VIP cocktails are from 5:30-6:30PM, with dinner and induction starting at 7PM Wednesday, October 5th at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Ave, Chicago, 60616. Ticket and sponsorship information is available on website.

For more information please visit:

http://www.chicagolandsportshalloffame.com/

CONTACT: PADDY HOULIHAN

PHONE: 708-254-8955

EMAIL: PADDY.CSHOF@GMAIL.COM

View original content:

SOURCE Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame