Verde Environmental Technologies Inc. CEO Jason Sundby Joins DEA Educational Foundation's Board

Sundby brings vast experience in safe, scientifically proven drug deactivation and disposal to foundation's educational efforts on drug misuse

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. — maker of the Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System — announced that its chairman and CEO, Jason Sundby, has joined the board of directors for the DEA Educational Foundation as an Ex Officio Board Member.

Deterra logo (PRNewsfoto/Verde Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Established in 2001, the DEA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to educate the public on the costs and consequences of illegal drugs in our society. Through positive youth programs, drug awareness events and seminars, support of the DEA traveling exhibit, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences," and more, the foundation aims to raise awareness about the negative impacts of drug misuse and abuse in the U.S. and around the world.

Since 2015, Sundby has served as chairman and CEO of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., which is dedicated to reducing drug misuse and environmental harm through permanent drug deactivation and disposal. Under Sundby's leadership, Deterra Pouches have safely destroyed more than 806 million medications with the goal of fully deactivating 1 billion pills by 2023. The Verde team has also received the 2018 CADCA Humanitarian of the Year Award and a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its dedication to reducing drug misuse and its sustainability efforts.

"We have worked with Jason and his team for many years, and his vast and varied experience in the world of safe disposal will be a perfect fit for our board," says William F. Alden, Chairman of the board of directors at the DEA Educational Foundation.

Verde has partnered with the DEA Educational Foundation since 2018 to raise awareness about the importance of safe and permanent drug disposal. In 2020, the DEA Educational Foundation officially endorsed Deterra as the most trusted, scientifically proven deactivation and disposal product on the market.

"I'm honored to be invited to join the DEA Educational Foundation's board," said Sundby. "Public education is key to fighting the ongoing drug epidemic in our country, and I look forward to being part of the foundation's efforts to reach communities about the consequences of drug use."

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug abuse, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which permanently deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

About DEA Educational Foundation

The DEA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2001 to educate the public on the many consequences of illegal drugs. Currently, the DEA Educational Foundation hosts the National Youth Dance, Youth Baseball and Martial Arts Programs, as well as many other community and youth programs such as art, basketball, fishing, soccer, and more as a positive and healthy alternative to drug abuse. In addition, The Foundation spearheads educational events, seminars and trainings providing the public with critical education about the dangers of drug abuse and misuse. For more information please visit: https://www.deaeducationalfoundation.org/about/about-the-foundation

