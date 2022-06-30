SCC Power Announces that its Subsidiary, SPI Energy, Has Raised US$135 Million to Fund the Expansion of the San Pedro Power Plant

SCC Power Announces that its Subsidiary, SPI Energy, Has Raised US$135 Million to Fund the Expansion of the San Pedro Power Plant

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCC Power Plc (" SCC Power ") announced today that its Argentine subsidiary SPI Energy S.A. (" SPI Energy ") has successfully obtained financing to fund the expansion and conversion to combined cycle of the San Pedro power plant.

On June 27, 2022, SPI Energy issued, through a public offering in the Argentine market, two series of U.S. Dollar-Linked senior secured notes for an aggregate principal amount of US$135,000,000 comprising its 4.00% Class 1 Senior Secured Notes due 2026, for an aggregate principal amount of US$33,499,900, and 6.75% Class 2 Senior Secured Notes due 2032, for an aggregate principal amount of US$101,500,100 (the " Notes "). The Notes are secured with first priority liens on SPI Energy's rights under the project, including the combined cycle PPA with CAMMESA, and the project's EPC contract and equipment.

The expansion and conversion to combined cycle of the San Pedro plant consists on the installation of a 55 MW steam turbine, three heat recovery steam generators, an aero-condenser and various other auxiliary components which will increase aggregate plant capacity to 209 MW and enhance energy efficiency by 25%, placing San Pedro amongst the most efficient thermal generators in the Argentine power matrix. The combined cycle is expected to become fully operational by February 2024.

The issuance of the Notes is a milestone in SCC Power's history, evidencing investors' support following the recent acquisition of Stoneway Capital Corporation's assets by SCC Power.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy owns and operates the San Pedro simple-cycle thermal power generation plant, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a total installed capacity of 154MW. The plant is equipped with highly reliable and proven Siemens technology. The company's capacity is fully contracted under long term take-or-pay PPA contracts denominated in U.S. Dollars.

For more information, please contact:

Hernán Cerutti

ir@scc-power.com

www.scc-power.com

View original content:

SOURCE SCC Power