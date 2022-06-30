New Study: Oxaloacetate Reduces Chronic Fatigue In Just Six Weeks, Promising Data for ME/CFS Patients

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome patients showed reduction in fatigue by up to 33.3%, Long COVID patients by up to 46.8%

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study reports significantly reduced mental and physical fatigue in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and Long COVID patients, with the administration of oral Anhydrous Enol-Oxaloacetate, (AEO), a medical food and nutritional supplement.

The study reports that six weeks of oxaloacetate treatment resulted in,

Reduction of fatigue in Long COVID patients by up to 46.8%

Reduction of fatigue in ME/CFS patients by an average of 22.5% to 33%

The controlled clinical trial, using a dose escalating methodology, utilized ME/CFS patients who had been diagnosed for an average of 8.9 years and Long COVID patients with symptoms for at least 6 months.

ME/CFS patients were given oxaloacetate doses of either 500 milligrams twice per day, 1,000 milligrams twice per day or 1,000 milligrams three times per day. Reduction in fatigue was dose dependent, with the smallest dose yielding a 21.7% reduction in fatigue and the largest yielding a 33.3% reduction in six weeks. Long COVID patients were given either 500 milligrams twice per day or 1000 milligrams of oxaloacetate twice per day, with fatigue reduced by up to 46.8% in six weeks.

"This data is showing oral oxaloacetate treatment may play a key role in moving dysfunctional metabolic changes back towards normal functioning," says David Lyons Kaufman, MD, study coauthor and founder of the Center for Complex Diseases. "We certainly owe it to ME/CFS patients to give this treatment more investigation."

Oxaloacetate, a human energy metabolite, is present in nearly every cell of the human body. Metabolomic studies in ME/CFS patients vs. normal controls indicate that oxaloacetate levels are significantly reduced in the plasma of ME/CFS patients.

"For the millions of people worldwide struggling to live with chronic fatigue, this is really hopeful news," says Alan Cash, coauthor of the study published by the Journal of Translational Medicine, a Springer/Nature publication. "Amelioration of fatigue to this degree may be life changing. This could look like the difference between being stuck in bed for months and being able to get back to work, attending a wedding, and enjoying life again."

The complete peer-reviewed clinical trial results are made available by the Journal of Translational Medicine.

Currently, oxaloacetate is available over-the-counter in smaller doses as a nutritional supplement from several national brands. To obtain oxaloacetate at the doses present in this study, patients will need to utilize the medical food Oxaloacetate CFS under the supervision of a licensed healthcare provider.

About Terra Biological LLC

Terra Biological is a leader in the discovery and development of a new class of therapeutic compounds that target the metabolic environment. Established in 2006, the company has leveraged research into the cellular aging process to develop unique, small molecules that are designed to change gene expression and enhance metabolic processes. Terra Biological is a privately-held life sciences company based in San Diego, California. Author Alan Cash is an officer in Terra Biological, which funded this study and distributes oxaloacetate. Author David Kaufman, MD has no conflicts of interest.

Contact: Devon Lantry, info@terrabiological.com, 858-947-5722

