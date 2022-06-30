Fan.Reviews: Yelp for the Creator Economy Launches | Creators across the internet are being reviewed by their fans

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new platform for Fans to leave reviews for Creators across social media.

Fan.Reviews (fan dot reviews)

Advertised as "the TrustPilot/Yelp for the Creator Economy". Fan Reviews is seeing early adopters from Patreon and Onlyfans Creators who are using the site to encourage potential fans to Subscribe and join their communities.

Creators are adding their FanReview links to their LinkTrees/link aggregator tools as a "badge of honor".

The company claims that allowing past subscribers to leave a positive reviews will be extremely powerful and will build trust amongst fans. FanReviews aims to be the fastest and most trustworthy way for fans to leave feedback on Creators content, which should help Creators get MORE subscribers every month.

What about spammers, bullying or fake reviews? The site has built in security features which allow reviews to be flagged by anyone in the community and FanReviews employs a full time team of moderators so that abuse and spam is kept off of the platform. Creators can claim their page and flag reviews for moderation as well.

FanReviews has a comprehensive 10-star review system with abilities to add badges to reviews such as 'Sells Customs', 'Frequent Poster' and other attributes which Fans want to know before they subscribe to a Creators exclusive content page. This helps Fans know what they are subscribing to before paying. The platform says they are building capabilities for Creators to also interact with Fans such as Replying to Reviews or Pinning reviews to the top of their feed.

There are over 12,000 profiles in existence, and more are being created by community members every day. https://fan.reviews/creators/

The company believes the influencer/creator economy is here to stay and every economy needs a review system. Fan.Reviews seems like a very promising and early platform to enable this for creators and fans alike.

Learn more about FanReviews here. https://fan.reviews

