NYC Divorce Lawyer: How to Divorce the Healthy Way

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq., an experienced New York City divorce lawyer with The Kleyman Law Firm, gives five helpful tips for coping with separation and divorce.

"Going through divorce can be very difficult, no matter the reason for it. At the end of the day, you're dealing with loss, betrayal and many other toxic issues that can turn your world upside down and make it hard to stay focused and productive. However, there is a healthy way to do it!" said Kleyman.

Tip #1: Don't be hard on yourself

If you're feeling guilt or shame about ending your marriage, remember that it takes two people to be in a relationship, and two people to end one. It's normal to feel sad, angry, exhausted, frustrated and confused. You may also feel anxious about the future. Just know that these feelings will lessen over time. Forgive yourself and your significant other. Give yourself the time and space you need, so that you can begin the next phase of your life.

Tip #2: Don't go through this alone

Lean on your friends and family to help you get through your divorce. Sharing your feelings with friends and family can help you get through this period. Don't be afraid to get outside help if you need it. You can join a support group where you can talk to others in similar situations or contact a therapist for professional help. Therapy can allow you to find new ways to navigate the process, and the right therapist can help you learn how to deal with divorce with grace and newfound wisdom. Isolating yourself can get in the way of your work, relationships, and overall health.

Tip #3: Think positively

It can be difficult in the beginning, especially if you are struggling with divorce depression. However, you can slowly train yourself to see the positive side of things. Moving forward with reasonable expectations will make this transition easier.

Tip #4: Avoid conflict with your spouse

While it may be difficult, remind yourself that conflict likely isn't going to do either of your any good or make things any easier. If a discussion begins to turn into a fight, calmly suggest you both try talking again later when you've had some time to cool off.

Tip #5: Talk to your kids

If you have children, it is important to understand that they are also going through the separation or divorce alongside their parents. It is important to let your kids know that your divorce is not their fault. Listen to and ease their concerns and let them know they can rely on you. Moreover, try to keep your kids' daily and weekly routine as familiar and stable as possible. Most importantly, never involve your children in the conflict. Avoid arguing with your spouse in front of them, talking negatively or using them as a spy.

"As contested divorce lawyers in NYC, we certainly see all levels of conflict and all types of couples going through the divorce process. Those who apply a levelheaded approach and look forward instead of backwards will ultimately not only save allot of money, but also safeguard themselves and their loved ones from psychological and emotional trauma," said Val Kleyman.

About:

Val Kleyman is the founder of The Kleyman Law Firm, a matrimonial law firm in New York and is rated as one of the top divorce lawyers in New York City. Mr. Kleyman and his firm work with many complex, contested, and high conflict divorces. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10020. For more info go to www.NYC-DivorceLawyer.com, email: vkleyman@kleymanfirm.com or call 212-401-1977.

View original content:

SOURCE Kleyman Law Firm