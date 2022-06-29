InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Shopping Cart (HUN-838)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a shopping cart that could provide convenient item scanning for in-cart accounting purposes," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SALES SAVING CARD. My design ensures accurate cart basket inventory at all times."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart design for a shopping cart. In doing so, it helps to make the checkout process more efficient. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to reduce shoplifting. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for stores and other retail shopping establishments.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HUN-838, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

