Introducing Clinical+ Skin: A New Medical-Grade Skincare Collection that Blends Proven Science with the Ultimate in Luxury to Deliver Category-Changing Anti-Aging

Introducing Clinical+ Skin: A New Medical-Grade Skincare Collection that Blends Proven Science with the Ultimate in Luxury to Deliver Category-Changing Anti-Aging

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical+ Skin set out to revolutionize the skincare category by creating a groundbreaking, professional-grade, science-backed skincare line that combines medical research and proven results with luxury. Through rigorous research and testing, Clinical+ Skin contrived the ideal blend of performance-maximizing ingredients to address these aging skin concerns and help deliver a healthy, transformative appearance. The collection is built around its single hero product, The Polypeptide Firming Serum, and will feature a complete portfolio of skin-rejuvenating formulas designed to deliver results without irritation.

Clinical+ Skin (PRNewswire)

Harnessing a careful curation of multitasking peptides, cosmetic growth factor analog, lipids, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, the PolyPeptide Firming Serum is clinically proven to address sagging skin with its blend of actives that encourage a more youthful-looking appearance. To further amplify benefits and support the powerlifter ingredients, the formula features botanicals like aloe and plankton extract, Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired actives such as Arabidopsis Thaliana extract, antioxidants vitamin C and E, as well as essential minerals copper and zinc to encourage a rejuvenated appearance.

At the root of all Clinical Skin products is a proprietary blend of specialty ingredients known as A.C.E. Technology™, a combination of broad-spectrum antioxidants, biomimetic ceramides and a natural enzyme. These ingredients are known to help soothe skin and defend against environmental and free radical damage while supporting and nourishing the epidermal barrier.

The Polypeptide Firming Serum is a perfect companion and complement to cosmetic treatments administered by dermatologists, spotlighting novel technology and innovative ingredients that are well-researched and recognized for their effectiveness by the medical community.

Delivering immediate and long-term results, the serum was clinically tested in a 12-week double-blind study by an independent body to validate its efficacy and safety. The study found statistically significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and firmness in as soon as four weeks of use and those results continued to increase over the course of the study:

In just three months of regular use, the serum:

Improved firmness and elasticity by 29.7%

Improved the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 22.5%

Improved hydration by 77.4%

The serum was highly rated by study participants who agreed that:

Their skin's radiance was immediately improved (93%)

Their skin texture was more refined (94%)

They felt increasingly more satisfied with continued use of the serum (97%)

Their skin's overall appearance was improved (94%)

They would recommend the serum to a friend (94%)

It was well tolerated with no evidence of irritation (100%)

Inspired by the notion of creating a unique, high-performance portfolio of meticulously crafted, breakthrough skincare products, industry veterans Israel Zahler, Owner & CEO, and Ewelina Aiossa, CMO, founded Clinical+ Skin. The collection is comprised of highly efficacious, luxurious products formulated based on compelling, clinically validated scientific findings. With over 20 years of knowledge and expertise of the beauty and wellness categories, Zahler identified a white space within the industry. He soon tapped Aiossa, who's background as a branding and formulatory expert at L'Oreal provided her with an array of scientific foresight and aesthetic insight that would be integral in the formulation of Clinical+ Skin. The two began developing a professional-grade skincare brand that marries high-performance ingredients and unique delivery systems with a cosmetic elegance, bridging the gap between prestige formulations and science-backed ones. Harnessing the power of advising dermatologists and skincare experts (or industry luminaries), the pair developed innovative formulations that are evidence-based, combatting multiple signs of aging while complimenting cosmetic procedures. Clinical+ Skin's cutting-edge skincare solutions are multi-functional and are designed to elevate any skincare routine.

Availability: Clinicalskin.com

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION OR IMAGES CONTACT:

Christina Cassera (ccassera@tractenberg.com)/Rachel Licata (rlicata@tractenberg.com)

Tractenberg & Co. 212.929.7979

Established in 2022, Clinical+ Skin set out to develop a professional skincare portfolio that employs a pharmaceutical approach to beauty and delivers an efficacious, clinically-validated, and extensively researched anti-aging skincare collection. Through vigorous clinical studies, the Clinical+ Skin line has been shown to target signs of aging by measurably improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, restoring skin's firmness and elasticity, and delivering hydration. Founded by industry professionals who have devoted their careers to understanding science and combining it with an appreciation for medicine, Clinical+ Skin is synonymous with innovation, efficacy and science-backed luxury, creating cutting-edge, advanced topical solutions. The products will be available at www.clinicalskin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clinical+ Skin