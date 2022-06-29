Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research to Hold Third Annual Global Virtual Patient Summit: Unveiling Possibilities

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is proud to bring together sarcoidosis patients, caregivers, and family and friends at the Third Annual Global Virtual Patient Summit: Unveiling Possibilities. This summit is the world's largest virtual sarcoidosis patient event. This year's summit takes place Saturday, July 30th - Sunday, July 31st from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm CT (9:00 am - 6:00 pm ET) and will, for the first time, be presented in both English and Spanish. Live Spanish translations will be available. This event is made possible by our generous sponsors, including our Platinum Sponsor, aTyr Pharma Inc.

Early bird pricing and scholarships for the sarcoidosis summit are available through July 8, 2022 .

"This extraordinary global event gives us the ability to bring together patients, caregivers, clinicians, corporate, and non-profit partners to explore up-to-date research, clinical practices, and living with sarcoidosis," said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. "This year we are proud to have even more engagement from clinics and hospital partners as we offer stimulating networking opportunities."

Unveiling Possibilities will bring connection, expertise, and shared experiences to all impacted by sarcoidosis. Attendees have the ability to choose between educational tracks for those newly diagnosed and those living with long-term sarcoidosis. The summit also offers engaging networking and discussion opportunities, including open chat rooms and guided talks, exhibitor booths featuring the latest in sarcoidosis news, including FSR Global Sarcoidosis Alliance Clinics, and engaging breakout sessions.

Learn and ask questions from global experts who will host sessions on the different manifestations of sarcoidosis, discover life hacks to gain insights and tools to support the sarcoidosis journey, and participate in sessions such as Anti-inflammatory diet, Fatigue Management, and Understanding Steroids and Sarcoidosis Treatment.

To learn more about this event, please visit stopsarcoidosis.org/summit-2022.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease of unknown cause characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Approximately 5-10% of all patients diagnosed will suffer from advanced sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis affects the lungs in approximately 90% of cases, but it can affect almost any organ in the body and in more advanced or chronic cases can impact multiple organs at the same time. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org

