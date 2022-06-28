Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect Los Angeles Businesses

Leading Coworking Provider Continues to Address the Growing Demand for Convenient Workspaces

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Los Angeles-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection as the shift to remote or hybrid work persists, Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces close to home.

As the demand for affordable, convenient coworking spaces continues to skyrocket, Office Evolution currently has two Los Angeles-area locations in key business hubs, including Ontario and Westlake Village, as well as five more in the northern part of the state including Concord, Los Gatos, Mill Valley, Folsom, and Downtown Walnut Creek. According to calmatters.org, small businesses make up 43% of the local workforce in Los Angeles County, showcasing how important having flexible workspaces closer to home is for the area.

"With two Office Evolution locations in the area, we continue to be a resource for our growing member base by providing a community where people feel productive and connected," said Mark Hemmeter, Founder and President of Office Evolution.

Members benefit from being part of a nation-wide network of coworking locations where they have access to over 70 other business locations in 25 states when travelling. Office Evolution is part of United Franchise Group's Coworks division which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"We build relationships with our franchise owners and members around the idea of Ohana, which is Hawaiian for family. We are here to support them in every way possible," said Hemmeter. "In addition to the business support, our spaces provide a short commute to work, which has a big economic impact for small business owners."

Office Evolution's network of locally operated locations provides remote workers and business owners with access to affordable workspace close to home with flexible terms. Businesses of all sizes are shifting their focus towards flexible workspaces to get out of the home while avoiding the expenses and restrictions inherent in traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

"Now that more people are returning to the office, having the option to work in a space that has the amenities of a downtown office but is closer to home is becoming more attractive to local entrepreneurs, especially in areas with chronic traffic congestion," said Jason Anderson, President of Coworks. "As professionals continue to navigate what kind of work schedule is best for them, having access to Office Evolution's flexible office space is a huge benefit in a large city like Los Angeles."

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition referencing family working towards a common goal. OE was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado by Mark Hemmeter a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate enthusiast from Hawaii. In 2022, Office Evolution joined Coworks™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution, visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com/development.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, FranchiseMart®, Franchise Real Estate™, Fully Promoted®, Preveer™ (formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze®, Jon Smith Subs®, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

