Delivery and Return Logistics Platform Veho Expands Last-Mile Package Solution to Five Midwest Markets

E-commerce brands can now provide a premium last-mile experience to customers in Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and St. Louis

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho, the customer-first logistics platform that powers next-day delivery for e-commerce brands, is expanding its premium last-mile delivery and returns solution further into the Midwest, with newly opened facilities in Cincinnati and St. Louis, joining previously opened facilities in Chicago, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. In the fall, Veho will also begin serving Cleveland-based customers and partners, bringing Veho to a total of six Midwest markets by end of year. The Midwest expansion enables Veho e-commerce partners to provide consistent and reliable next-day package delivery and doorstep returns to their customers, including real-time customer support, 99.9% on-time delivery rates, and an average 4.9 star customer rating.

In addition to several dozen operations staff already in market, Veho will be adding over a hundred new full-time employees in the Midwest by the end of 2023 for the continued expansion and operation of the newly opened facilities. Moreover, thousands of independent driver-partners are already using the Veho app to earn.

"As we continue to scale our premium customer experience across the U.S., doubling down on our growing Midwest customers and partners was a natural next step. We continue to focus on expanding our footprint in areas where our clients see the most value and are looking forward to bringing a new, customer-first delivery experience to the Midwest," said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho.

With its company-operated facilities in-market, including sort centers and depots, Veho facilitates next-day delivery from a brand's distribution center all the way to customers' doors via its technology platform and a network of independent crowdsourced drivers. Veho's Midwest market will have over 300,000 sq ft of warehousing space after the opening of the Cleveland hub.

Veho provides a transparent and predictable earnings opportunity for driver-partners, with the ability to independently select routes. Veho's proprietary technology powers a platform that seamlessly matches demand for deliveries with driver-partners, enabling them to collect packages from Veho hubs and deliver them to consumers on dense last-mile routes—including offering convenient doorstep pick-ups at a customer's request.

"We couldn't be more excited about our Midwest expansion. In addition to bringing Veho's best-in-class customer experience to the region, our Midwest facilities will provide excellent full-time jobs, as well as convenient and flexible work opportunities for driver-partners," said Matt Neururer, General Manager for Veho Midwest.

With the new openings in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and soon Cleveland, Veho will be serving 22 cities in five major U.S. regions to rapidly expand its platform that powers premium, next-day package delivery and doorstep pickups across the country.

About Veho

Veho is a technology company that is revolutionizing logistics to enable fast, transparent, and personalized deliveries that increase customer satisfaction and drive customer lifetime value. For e-commerce brands, Veho's platform facilitates personalized delivery and returns that protects brands' premium experience from their warehouse to their customers' doorstep. By leveraging live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile driver-partners, Veho provides e-commerce brands with a complete solution to make delivery a new competitive edge. For more information, please visit https://shipveho.com .

