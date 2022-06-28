Cresset Partners Hires Kevin O'Donnell as Executive Managing Director of Private Funds Group

Previously, O'Donnell served as Head of Private Equity with the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and prior to that was Head of Private and Opportunistic Investments for Kaiser Permanente

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Partners announced today that it has hired Kevin O'Donnell as Executive Managing Director of its Private Funds Group, encompassing private equity, private credit, and venture capital. O'Donnell will lead Cresset's platform for global private investing in external funds, co-investments and related opportunities, in partnership with leading third-party private asset managers.

Kevin O'Donnell, Cresset Partners (PRNewswire)

O'Donnell will lead Cresset's platform for global private investing in external funds and co-investments.

O'Donnell brings more than 20 years of experience launching and scaling private market investment portfolios for large institutional investors and leading high-performing teams to deliver strong returns and alpha across global private market portfolios.



"I am thrilled to join a firm with such an experienced, deep bench of talent in the private markets space. Cresset's growth in the past five years is inspiring, and its private investing platform is quite remarkable," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell most recently served as Head of Private Equity with the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, where he led an $80 billion global private markets investment program. Prior to that he was the Head of Private and Opportunistic Investments for Kaiser Permanente, where he created and implemented a $20 billion private market program.

"Kevin brings extensive experience managing the private market investment portfolios for some of the most significant and sophisticated institutional investors in the world. We are honored to have him join the Cresset team," said Cresset Co-Founder and Co-Chairman Avy Stein.

About Cresset Partners

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with direct access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate, private credit, private equity secondaries, and venture capital. We focus on building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing long-term capital, resources, and expertise to create sustainable value. We believe that long-term investing creates better alignment and reduces risk and inefficiencies, leading to better outcomes for all shareholders. Cresset Partners was founded in 2018 and has more than $2.4 billion in commitments across real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital. Learn more at https://cressetpartners.com.

Contact:

Michael Walsh

612-718-8952

mwalsh@cressetcapital.com

Cresset (PRNewsfoto/Cresset) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresset Partners