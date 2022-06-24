FP Markets awarded "Best Trade Execution" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022

SYDNEY, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets celebrates its 17th year anniversary and continues its award-winning streak by by receiving the "Best Trade Execution" award.

FP Markets has been awarded "Best Trade Execution" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 with the prestigious awards ceremony taking place on the final evening of the iFX EXPO International at Columbia Beach in Limassol.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa, commented: "We are delighted to be recognised as the industry-leading fintech for trade execution and receiving this prestigious award is confirmation that our hard work and commitment to excellence are appreciated by our clients and recognised within the industry. The "Best Trade Execution" award recognizes and rewards the company that consistently offers their clients competitive pricing, fast execution, market-leading technology, and service excellence and at FP Markets we pride ourselves on these attributes and always providing our clients with the ultimate trading experience."

An Ultimate Fintech Award is an award of distinction to recognise fintechs in the B2B & B2C online trading space. With their years of experience in the fintech and finance space, Ultimate Fintech has set an exclusive industry benchmark for both brokers and B2B service providers to provide traders and businesses an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with.

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex , Indices , Commodities , Stocks , Bonds and Cryptocurrencies , making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers 8 platforms including MT4, MT5 & Iress. Over the past 16 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global Forex Broker with more than 17 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on its pro account.

Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4 , MetaTrader5 , WebTrader , and Iress . Download FP Markets'and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like, and

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

Global Forex Value Broker ' in three consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Global Forex Awards. FP Markets has been awarded as the '' in three consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Global Forex Awards.

Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU " at the Global Forex Awards 2021. FP Markets has been awarded the "" at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

