Consumers for Dental Choice applauds Minamata Convention amendment to protect children from amalgam going into effect today

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers for Dental Choice salutes the Children's Amendment to the amalgam reduction requirement of the Minamata Convention on Mercury, which enters into legal force today, 24 June 2022.

At the 4th Conference of the Parties in Indonesia last March, the countries voted for the Children's Amendment, which requires that Parties "Exclude or not allow, by taking measures as appropriate, or recommend against the use of dental amalgam for the dental treatment of deciduous teeth, of patients under 15 years and of pregnant and breastfeeding women…"

Executive Director Charlie Brown states, "The Children's Amendment establishes a new floor, a new minimum – all 137 Parties to the Minamata Convention (except the handful of opt-in nations) must now take steps to end amalgam use for children under 15 and for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Brown adds, "The World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, now a powerhouse coalition of 65 nonprofit groups, will work with governments, universities, health professionals and consumers to implement a ban on amalgam for the children of the world."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already issued a safety communication cautioning against amalgam use for high-risk populations, including children and most women of childbearing age. "Now, we urge government programs providing dental care to heed FDA's safety communication – and stop placing amalgam in children and young women now!" Brown says.

For further information contact Charlie Brown, charlie@toxicteeth.org; telephone 202.544.6333

