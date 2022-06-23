Prezi Video Passes 200,000 Organization Mark, Rolls Out New Features And Survey Findings

Product Updates Include Transparent View Mode Which Applies Translucency To Any PowerPoint And Google Slides You Bring Onscreen For A Fully Immersive Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today announced that Prezi Video has surpassed 200,000 enterprise users, and is rolling out product updates that continue to advance 'on-screen' as the most seamless and engaging place to share content in video meetings.

New features include:

Transparent View Mode - Import and display slides from PowerPoint or Google Slides alongside the presenter in transparent view for a more immersive experience

Branded Name Tags and Lower Third - Brand the lower third of your screen with a Name Tag, text, logo and/or other visuals which can easily toggle on/off your screen

Background Content Layer - Layer a virtual, blurred or branded background to your video feed while simultaneously presenting any type of content alongside them

The majority of Fortune 1000 companies are already using Prezi Video to bring any content with them onto their video feed in meetings, for more engaging virtual and hybrid meetings.

"Video meetings allow you to participate in a meeting from anywhere, and Prezi's role here is to unlock the content quality and engagement potential that only video can provide," said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi. "You can now bring any content on-screen with you, and Prezi Video automatically adjusts the transparency of your images to blend into the screen, as well as offering 3D layering and seamless branding for a more immersive, compelling meeting experience."

The product update was based on a recent survey of 478 of Prezi's enterprise, non-profit and education customers, who reported that more flexibility and customization are key to presenting content during video meetings. The top five priorities include:

More flexibility in virtual styling and template options Ease of use for changing content sizing and positioning The ability to present content in front of a virtual background Animations and visual effects for slide transitions Expanded options for types of importable content

Prezi Video is fully integrated with all of the major video conferencing platforms, letting presenters easily bring video, slides, GIFs, images or on-screen text responses into their video feed on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex and GoToMeeting. The new content layering features are available on Prezi Video for Web, Mac and Windows.

