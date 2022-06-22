Hillphoenix Expands Natural Refrigeration Offerings with New R290 Self-Contained Cases

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, today announced the launch of R290 self-contained display cases, part of the company's Second Nature® Natural product line. R290 cases are the newest addition to Hillphoenix's expansive natural refrigerant portfolio and provide customers with a plug-and-play, flexible and compliant solution for their retail operations.

"We are constantly monitoring the environmental regulations in the refrigeration industry and have been proactively expanding our natural refrigerant product line," stated Anand Rajagopalan, Enterprise Director of Product Management at Hillphoenix. "The use of R290 in our self-contained case portfolio re-emphasizes our commitment to the environment and will also help retailers realize the benefits that this refrigerant can offer their business."

R290 boasts a zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and Global Warming Potential (GWP) of three, making it a clean and environmentally sustainable refrigeration option. And, with R290's excellent thermodynamic performance and energy efficiency, it can offer retailers up to a 20-50% reduction in energy usage.

The portfolio currently comprises 10 self-service cases in a variety of heights, widths, and depths, from large vertical upright cases, to multi-deck and orchard bin displays. Cases are designed to accommodate various products, including berries, produce, grab-n-go, deli, and meat applications with critical product temperatures.

Second Nature Natural R290 self-contained cases utilize less energy than comparable models utilizing traditional refrigerants. Many of the cases are designed for harsh environments and tested to meet NSF Type II conditions at 80°F and 55%RH. In addition, no piping or refrigeration lines are needed, allowing for a variety of placements throughout retail grocery and small format settings.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information, visit www.hillphoenix.com, or call 800-283-1109.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

