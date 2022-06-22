DoControl Launches 'Accelerate Channel Program' to Extend Sales Footprint of SaaS Data Access Control Solution

Program to extend partner security expertise and value for global systems integrators, national solution providers, VARs, MSPs and consulting firms

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced the launch of its Accelerate Channel Program for global systems integrators, national solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs), cybersecurity consulting firms, and managed service providers (MSPs). The program is designed to extend the deep security expertise of the partner community while driving profitability through consistent margins and incentives. The DoControl no-code SaaS data security platform addresses a critical security gap for today's enterprise SaaS applications, providing visibility, granular policy enforcement and automated security remediation for enterprises with data assets across the entirety of their SaaS landscape.

"Partners are central to our growth strategy and ability to scale to meet customer needs," said Adam Gavish, Co-founder and CEO, DoControl. "By providing our partners with access to new tools and program benefits, together we'll be able to reach more customers with tailored solutions to help them regain control of SaaS data access in today's modern enterprises and distributed work environments."

Gartner estimates that SaaS spending will outpace Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) spending in 2022 by 41%. Accelerated SaaS adoption, the growing complexity of SaaS ecosystems, and the lack of granular, automated access control leave organizations exposed to unauthorized and undetected data exfiltration. DoControl harnesses user interactions and API access across SaaS applications and feeds it all to powerful no-code workflows that automatically identify, respond to, and remediate threats stemming from SaaS data policy violations.

"DoControl is shifting to a Channel First strategy to scale our business. We are pleased to be working with GuidePoint Security, EverSec Group, Castle Ventures, Legato Security, Consortium Networks and Tabernacle Technology Solutions," said Pam Zedak, Director, Channels North America, DoControl. "As trusted advisors with deep cybersecurity expertise, Partners bring tremendous value as we work collaboratively together to solve our customers' most pressing security issues pertaining to sensitive data throughout their SaaS estate."

The DoControl Accelerate Channel program includes:

Prioritized Sales and Customer Success access

Dedicated Channel and Solutions Engineering Team resources

Guaranteed partner margin and sales incentives

100's of predefined workflow templates for solving various use cases with quick deployment

Ability to offer DoControl's Risk Assessment and Proof of Value evaluations at no charge

Not for resale (NFR) platform access for selling and marketing purposes

"There is enormous demand for solutions that address unmanaged and uncontrolled data access threats proliferated by widespread SaaS application adoption," said Tim McSherry, Managing Partner at EverSec Group, Inc. "By partnering with DoControl, we can better meet our clients' unique SaaS application security challenges and offer proven, customized solutions that ensure the security of their business-critical data and enable them to make better cybersecurity decisions."

DoControl, which recently announced a $30 million Series B funding round, mitigates the risk of costly data breaches created by unmanageable data across business-critical SaaS applications. Its mission-critical SaaS data access control solution effectively eliminates the enterprise threats created by departing employees, third-party vendors, cross-team collaboration, and more.

