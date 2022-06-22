China's Yangling Lets the "Flowers of Agricultural Technology" Blossom in the "Fields of SCO" and Depicts a New Blueprint for International Agricultural Cooperation

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Modern Agricultural Exchange Center

On June 15, 2022, "Hi SCO, This is Yangling" - 2022 Online Promotion for SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training was held in Yangling, China.

This year is the third year since President Xi Jinping proposed the initiative of setting up the SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Training and Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "SCO Agricultural Base"). Over the past three years, Yangling has grounded its efforts in its core functional positioning of "exchange, training and demonstration" to explore new exchange and training models and mechanisms in the field of agriculture. Moreover, it has strived to build up a multi-layered international cooperation platform that integrates a wide range of fields, including technology exchange, talent training, demonstration and promotion of best practices, international trade, cross-border e-commerce, financial services and people-to-people exchanges, depicting a new blueprint for international agricultural cooperation, which "focuses on China, reaches out to SCO member states, links neighboring countries and benefits the world".

In the past three years, Yangling has successfully held over 20 bilateral and multilateral exchange events, established 16 SCO agricultural technology training bases, and put in place 13 international scientific research and innovation cooperation platforms and eight international cooperation parks, with 73 batches of 194 experts having been sent to this district. Moreover, the improved wheat varieties and the supporting cultivation techniques selected by the demonstration parks have been translated into about 16,667 hectares (250,000 mu) of overseas demonstration fields. Meanwhile, Yangling is committed to reaching partnership with other countries in multiple fields, like facility agriculture, water-saving irrigation, the planting of flowers and seedlings, and animal husbandry technology and management. With the SCO Agricultural Base as a platform, the agricultural technologies of Yangling have been adopted by and have resulted in good harvests in SCO-related countries.

