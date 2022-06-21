Pioneer Management Consulting recognized as #4 on the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting has been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune and received the Communications Excellence Award.

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on:

Employee opinions

Employee engagement

Employee satisfaction

Organizational health

Pioneer ranked fourth out of 75 in the small business category, and received the Communication Excellence Award, for creating a space where employees can be seen and heard and kept up to date on company initiatives and vision, amongst other efforts that create a culture of inclusivity and belonging.

"We are humbled and honored to have received this award. The entirety of Team Pioneer is to thank for creating an amazing culture and truly living out our core values; humble, hungry and connected. Our people and values are what makes Pioneer a great place to work. You see it, and feel it, in the way that we make decisions, work alongside one another, and serve our clients and communities."

Sarah Holum, Chief People Office

The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at over 4,000 Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The rankings are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely based on employee responses.

Pioneer was founded in 2009 in Minneapolis, MN by Brian Westerhaus, to create local jobs in service to the companies we admire– a consulting experience that is strikingly better for all. Joined by Partners Molly Koenen and Lane Elmer, Pioneer continues to experience rapid growth with 54 employees, an expansion into Denver, CO, and being recognized in 2021 as a MN Fast 50 awardee.

Pioneer serves some of the world's most reputable organizations in Minnesota and Colorado, that have complex transformation projects planned or underway. It applies its proven solutions, with a ton of heart and hustle, through each of our four disciplines:

Business Strategy

Business Operations

Organizational Change

Data Analytics

Pioneer's core values: humble, hungry, and connected, serve as the compass for how it approaches its work and talent, and the lens through which all its decisions are filtered.

