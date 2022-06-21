Peraton Wins $916M ODNI Task Order to Provide Integrated, Enterprise-Wide Services

Peraton's work will span the full ODNI enterprise, including communications, human capital, data analysis, knowledge management, partnership engagement, policy and strategy development, and intelligence integration

The competitive win solidifies Peraton's longstanding support for the ODNI

HERNDON, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been selected to provide integrated, enterprise-wide management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The awarded task order has a total value of $916 million over a 7-year performance period.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton) (PRNewswire)

The competitive win solidifies Peraton's longstanding support for the ODNI. Peraton will help the organization navigate an incredibly complex and comprehensive set of intelligence missions.

Task order work will span the full ODNI enterprise, including in the areas of communications, human capital, data analysis, knowledge management, partnership engagement, policy and strategy development, and intelligence integration.

"At our core, Peraton thrives on supporting critical government missions of consequence, and there are few missions more important than effectively enabling intelligence integration," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector. "Our team looks forward to deploying their skills, intellect and energies to best serve the ODNI's priorities; we are honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility."

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton