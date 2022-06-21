Jia Loungewear launches a first-of-its-kind luxury braless loungewear line

The cup-covering, no-elastic loungewear tops offer the comfort of 100% braless freedom with a polished, covered aesthetic in luxurious, sustainable bamboo fabric.

HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loungewear has become a lifestyle staple for many since the pandemic. Aided by working from home and a shift to casual culture, the sleepwear and loungewear market is estimated to grow to 13.36 billion by 2025.

Jia Loungewear is a female-founded brand created by a stepmom who wanted to take off her bra after a long day of work without flashing anyone! Jia Loungewear is the most comfortable, functional braless loungewear ever created, allowing women everywhere to be “bra free and no one can see.” (PRNewswire)

Jia Loungewear is a new brand innovating braless comfort with a polished aesthetic

Being stylish while comfortable is key, and Jia Loungewear was created out of necessity. This new female-founded lifestyle brand was created by Katie Charrier, an eye doctor who couldn't wait to take off her bra at the end of a long workday. When she fell in love and became a stepmom to three great kids, she struggled to find comfortable clothing or loungewear that provided enough coverage to be braless around the house.

"I wanted to be comfortable and be able to take off my bra, but didn't want to flash everyone in the household," says founder Katie Charrier. "I had to choose between wearing a bra or the uncomfortable elastic-shelf-bra camisoles on the market, or just hide behind a baggy sweatshirt. I knew there had to be a way to design a top that would allow women to be comfortably braless with the desired coverage, so Jia Loungewear was born."

The elegant solution she created features an innovative underlayer. Invisible beneath the top, this underlayer called the JiaCup drapes over the bust with soft foam cup inserts suspended in a layer of the top's luxe jersey knit bamboo fabric. This allows the appearance of cup coverage, with the unconstricted comfort of feeling 100 percent braless.

Universally useful for overnight guests and roommates, video calls from home, or on family trips, holiday mornings and more, Jia Loungewear offers a comfortable and beautiful alternative to the dreaded elastic shelf bra camisole, with flattering tops that provide the illusion of wearing a cup bra, with the feeling of a soft, loose T-shirt. Jia's elastic-free underlayer allows any woman – from moms and college students to grandmas—to start comfortably lounging without the worry that comes with being braless. Jia Loungewear's flattering bamboo tops start at $64.99 and offer tank options, plus short sleeve and ¾ sleeve varieties. New products are coming soon including loungewear sets with bamboo shorts and capris!

The first of its kind, with a no-elastic, draped-cup underlayer, the Jia braless loungewear top, shown in the ASHLEY tank boasts a flattering v-neck silhouette in luxurious bamboo fabric. (PRNewswire)

