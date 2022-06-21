Growth allows for greater access to personalized meals for personal goals to help consumers Live Well

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC is known as a destination to help consumers Live Well. Whether it's through protein and pre-workouts for fitness aficionados, multivitamins and Vitapak® programs for wellness advocates or healthy food options for those seeking a well-rounded lifestyle, the company's portfolio offers plenty of options. And after successfully moving into the meal delivery space with RealEats GNC is now expanding RealEats into all U.S. markets.*

GNC and RealEats Expanding Nationally Following Successful Foray into Meal Delivery Space (PRNewswire)

"Helping consumers Live Well is a holistic mission and our partnership with RealEats has enabled us to offer complete nutrition and wellness solutions," said Nate Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, GNC. "Since launching RealEats, consumers have continued to gravitate toward convenient health and wellness solutions that fit their lifestyle. And now with our growing partnership, more people will have access to easy, healthy, personalized meals to help achieve their goals at home or on the road."

The partnership with RealEats originated in July 2021 as part of GNC Ventures in pilot markets including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Florida, and later Texas and New York. With this national expansion consumers can take advantage of RealEats' nutritious and personalized meals.

"From the beginning, our vision for RealEats was to offer personalized meals that allow consumers to make healthy choices," said Dan Wise, Founder, CEO, Real Eats. "Our meals are simple and convenient and include nutritious breakfasts, dinners, proteins, and sides that are delivered directly and cooked quickly. Partnering with GNC has created an important opportunity to connect with more consumers."

GNC offers RealEats' exclusive meal bundles totaling 60+ different assortments including options for consumers with dietary preferences, such as meat-free or lower calorie offerings. With healthy and satisfying meals to choose from including but not limited to Homestyle Turkey Breast, Citrus Miso Salmon, Hearty Breakfast Hash, Honey Sesame Chicken, and more, RealEats will continue to be available on GNC.com and can now be purchased for home delivery at GNC retail locations, too.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com .

*Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About RealEats

RealEats is a weekly meal delivery service that makes it simple to enjoy the nutritional benefits of real food. Founded in 2017 with a mission to build a healthier food future, RealEats offers a wide array of seasonal dishes that incorporate fresh, local ingredients that are clean, sustainable, and nutritionally dense. RealEats is headquartered in the Finger Lakes agricultural region of New York, where the real food is. For more information about RealEats and to join the real food movement, visit RealEats.com, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RealEatsFood, Instagram at @RealEatsFood or Twitter at @realeatsfood.

