Embrey Closes on Land Purchase For Luxury Multifamily Residences in Lakewood, CO

LAKEWOOD, Colo. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey has closed on the land purchase for Bel Aire, a 354-unit multifamily residential community located near Denver's 40 West Arts District.

About nine miles west of Denver, Bel Aire's mid-century modern inspired architecture and interiors come equipped with two top floor lounges, one facing east toward downtown and the other facing west toward the Rocky Mountains. A fully furnished guest suite will also be available for residents and their families.

"Embrey is nationally recognized for developing and building premier multifamily communities," said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development. "The living experience we are bringing to Bel Aire fits perfectly into Denver's active, outdoor lifestyle."

Planned amenities for the project include a pool and spa with adjacent outdoor cooking space, a bike workshop with bike racks, ski gear lockers, lounge areas, bike workstations, and a bike wash. Other amenities include a spacious clubroom, micro-offices and Wi-Fi lounge; a fitness and yoga center; and a dog park and wash area.

Embrey is known for its attention to detail in its interior living spaces and has designed its residential units with 9- and 10-foot ceilings; inviting kitchens with quartz countertops, and stainless-steel kitchen appliances; and bathrooms with soaking tubs and walk-in showers in select units.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022 with leasing of first residential units expected in the second quarter of 2025.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 43,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

