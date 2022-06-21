The BXNG Club Expands Again With New Rancho Bernardo Club

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BXNG Club (BXNG), a revolutionary and long-time leader in combat sports and fitness announced today its new location in the heart of booming Rancho Bernardo. This will be the combat sports leader's fourth overall location with 16,000 sqft for signature programs and offerings with an opening date scheduled for early 2023. As Rancho Bernardo continues to be home to incredible corporations, schools, local businesses, wineries, and more - there is complete alignment for BXNG expansion in Rancho Bernardo.

Since 1999, The BXNG Club has had a reputation for distinctively combining authentic combat sports, expert coaching and luxury alongside winning multiple awards, such as San Diego's Best Gym in 2021 and record high enrollment numbers.

"This is what we have always been working so hard towards and it is another step forward towards - expansion. We've heard our members time and time again in regards to wanting San Diego to be a hub of strategically placed BXNG locations. We are confident that BXNG will bring untethered energy and spark a new wave of cutting-edge fitness in the canyons of RB and its families and businesses with programming tailored for beginner to advanced levels.", said CEO and owner of The BXNG Club, Artem Sharoshkin.

"Corporate headquarters such as Sony Electronics, HP, Microsoft, Amazon, and Northrup Grumman, to name a few provides confidence that Rancho Bernardo is a place for advancement and a place for BXNG. Business professionals find that The BXNG Club complements their lifestyle with top amenities, accessible and wide-ranged classes, and a like-minded community that is fun, supportive, and motivating. We are incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to border other innovative companies and their teams. The BXNG Club is appreciative to be in close proximity to various people such as working professionals and their families to elevate and deliberately evolve our brand.", said CEO, Artem Sharoshkin.

The new club will include more than 50 boxing heavy bags, professional full-size boxing rings, a grappling area, an indoor cycling studio, a functional training area, a specialized cardio deck & weight room, a recovery studio, locker rooms, saunas, and a members lounge. The BXNG Club offers a wide lineup of programs taught by world-class coaches ranging from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, yoga, strength training, cycling, high-intensity interval training, and more. With over 100 classes a week - unlimited classes is truly limitless.

The BXNG Club will be launching an exclusive pre-sale for founding members late Summer 2022 with a scheduled opening to follow in Winter 2022-2023.

About The BXNG Club:

The BXNG Club has been a combat sport and fitness leader since 1999. Known for creating award-winning locations with special attention to design and world-class instruction spanning from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, strength training, yoga, and other fitness disciplines. The BXNG Club emphasizes premier fitness clubs with a focus on lifestyle, community and learning from former / current professional fighters.

