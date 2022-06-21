Blue River Is Recognized With Three Awards By The M&A Source

Blue River Is Recognized With Three Awards By The M&A Source

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Financial Group, Inc. ("Blue River"), a leading North American middle market investment banking firm, announced that it received recognition for its outstanding performance in 2021 by M&A Source, a leading professional trade association. Blue River was named the Top Firm of the Year. William Loftis, Blue River's co-founder, was named Advisor of the Year. He was also recognized as Platinum Club Award recipient.

Blue River Financial Group is a middle market merger and acquisition advisory firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. With over 20 years of experience spanning across 50 global industries, Blue River assists corporations, private equity groups and individuals in the sale and acquisition of businesses. (PRNewswire)

M&A Source is an association of merger and acquisition advisors, investment bankers, and other business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities, and events focused on the middle market community.

Blue River was named the Top Firm of the Year in the 10+ person firm category for achieving the highest total enterprise value of completed deals for 2021. The Advisor of the Year is given to the individual with the highest combined enterprise value of completed deals in 2021. Membership in the Platinum Club acknowledges combined transactions totaling more than $15M. Mr. Loftis accepted all three awards at the M&A Source Spring Conference in Denver, CO in May 2022.

Mr. Loftis is a Fellow of the M&A Source for notable contributions like serving on its board of directors and writing and teaching advanced M&A courses. He said, "Blue River enables business owners to pass their companies to acquirers who seek to take the business to new levels. I am grateful to the M&A Source for acknowledging our accomplishments. I couldn't be prouder of our team."

"This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire organization to provide routine excellence on transactions to succeed on behalf of our clients." said Bryan Berent, Managing Partner at Blue River.

Jeff Swiggett, M&A Source Chair, stated, "This (the award recipients) is an impressive group of lower middle market advisors who represent the gold standard for our industry."

About Blue River

Blue River Financial Group is a middle market merger and acquisition advisory firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. It assists corporations, private equity groups and individuals in the sale and acquisition of businesses. With over 20 years of experience spanning across 50 global industries, Blue River provides a suite of services including corporate development, private equity support, valuations and transaction consulting, placing a premium on relationship-centered transaction counsel and client focus. Learn more at https://goblueriver.com/.

