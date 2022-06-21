Better than Ever: CHASING's New Generation of Industrial-Grade Underwater Drone M2 PRO MAX Gets Easier-to-use, More Capabilities and Powerful Performance

M2 Pro Max Empowers Wider Range of Underwater Drone Operations among Multiple Industrial Scenarios including Search, Salvage & Rescue, Hull and Dock Inspections, Aquaculture and Fish Farming, Hydro dam, Reservoir and Water Utility Inspections, Environmental Protection Survey, Offshore Wind Farms Inspections and Monitoring, and Other Underwater Missions.

QINGDAO, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chasing-Innovation Technology ("Chasing"), a world-leading developer and manufacturer of unmanned underwater vehicles and ROVs, releases its latest intelligent flagship underwater robot product at East Asia Marine Expo 2022 on June 21. The CHASING M2 PRO MAX, an industrial-grade underwater ROV, designed with exceptional expand-abilities, provides innovative solutions for underwater search, salvage & rescue, vessel and hull inspections, aquaculture and fish farming, hydro dam, reservoir and water utility inspections, environmental protection survey, offshore wind farms inspection and monitoring, and other underwater missions. M2 PRO MAX is a great assistant with many advantages such as reduced inspection times, increase inspection coverage areas, and improved inspection report accuracy.

"This is the third generation of our M series drones designed for industrial applications. We hope that the release of the M2 PRO MAX will offer more intelligent solutions to underwater inspections and operations in various industries, thereby improving efficiency, reducing risks and reducing costs, " said Jacky Yang, Chief Marketing Officer at Chasing. "This new product opens a new chapter for underwater ROV industry, especially for search and rescue, hull and dock inspections, and aquaculture and fish farming, offer-shore wind farms inspections, among others."

CHASING M2 PRO MAX is perfect for long dives up to 200 meters(656 feet) deep. Its maximum radius of movement can reach 400 meters (1312 feet). Using different tethers of varied lengths, this new ROV is suitable for various kinds of underwater missions and can accomplish much more in underwater work.

M2 Pro Max is built robust, capable to mount up to 5 accessories at the same time. It provides the flexibility to easily attach and detach accessories with payload skid structure. It enables quick-mounting and quick-release so that it makes the truly rapid deployment possible. Moreover, it works well with some third party accessories as well as over 20 kinds of accessories exclusive to CHASING ROVs.

When equipped with imaging sonar, the scan of terrain or detection of target objects beyond the capability of visual sight can be done in low visibility underwater conditions. When mounted with USBL underwater positioning system, the ROV location coordinates can be acquired in real time and the movement trajectory can be accurately recorded. Additionally, with the compatible DVL ( Doppler Velocity Logs ) Doppler rangefinder, the ROV can be navigated to work at the accurate location, no matter if there is environmental interference, or shifting positioning.

Also, the second generation robotic grippers, which are frequently attached, have several alternative tool heads such as two-jaw clamps, pull rings, and sediment samplers.

In the environmental protection industry, CHASING M2 Pro Max can work with attached water quality sampler and water quality sensor. CHASING Water Sampler can take water samples up to 500ML, and the Multi-parameter Sonde can collect pH value, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, conductivity, salinity and other data in real time.

In the tasks of underwater salvage and rescues, M2 PRO MAX can significantly shorten rescue time, and determine the best salvage plan for underwater emergencies with compatible Blueprint Oculus Imaging Sonar, USBL Underwater Positioning Kit and new generation of Chasing Robotic Grippers with alternative heads.

In terms of applications in many inspection jobs, instead of hiring commercial divers, fish farm owners and shipping companies are able to decrease their operating costs and safety hazards during underwater inspections with the M2 PRO MAX. Compatible with Power Supply System (C-SPSS), the ROV can satisfy the needs of long run-time inspections.

CHASING has been working hard to lead the underwater technology in many fields, such as underwater communications, underwater vehicle design, electric power and propulsion systems, navigation control and so one. Its mission is defined to make human beings' underwater explorations easier and provide users with the best experience and innovative underwater solutions.

For more information, please visit Chasing-Innovation Technology or its Facebook, INS, and LinkedIn.

About Chasing-Innovation Technology

CHASING was founded by a group of passionate diving enthusiasts and hardware & software professionals in 2016. Within the first 6 years, it has developed 7 generations of underwater drones, underwater micro-ROVs and mini-ROV products, completed 5 rounds of financing, and become a leading innovator in the underwater technology industry. Up till now, it has won more than 50 awards at all levels worldwide. Because of its powerful performance, low cost, easiness to operate, outstanding portability and other characteristics, it has been widely applied in underwater observation and photography, inspection jobs and intervention tasks. Every day CHASING products are delivered to a wide range of organizations in over 80 countries. The company currently runs two manufacturing bases, one of which is based in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, the world's largest manufacturing facility for underwater robots. There are several offices or subsidiaries in Beijing, Chengdu, Kunming, Qingdao, Hainan, Ganzhou, and Seattle, US. CHASING boasts more than 130 invention patents, PCT international patents, utility models, and design patents.

