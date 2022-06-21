AVANTIS INVESTORS LAUNCHES U.S. LARGE CAP VALUE FUND

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $12.5 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®, announces the further expansion of its investment capabilities with the launch of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value Fund. The fund, which will be available in multiple share classes, relies on a proprietary systematic investment approach that combines the latest in financial science with common sense investment principles.

The fund has a similar investment strategy and pricing as its ETF counterpart, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV), which launched in Sept. 2021.

"From day one, our goal was offering a choice of vehicles for clients. While we have seen many more investors embrace ETFs, mutual funds are still widely used in retirement plans. It's always a privilege to have clients ask you to create a product, so we are happy to launch this mutual fund," said Philip McInnis, Chief Investment Strategist at Avantis.

The fund will be co-managed by Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto and Senior Portfolio Managers Ted Randall, Mitchell Firestein and Daniel Ong, CFA.

Following is information on the new fund:

Name Expense ratio Strategy Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value Fund 0.15 % Invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across market sectors and industry groups. The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies it defines as high profitability or value companies.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value fund joins Avantis Investors' lineup of eight other ETFs with corresponding mutual funds: Avantis Core Fixed Income; Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income; Avantis Emerging Markets Equity; Avantis International Equity; Avantis International Small Cap Value; Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income; Avantis U.S. Equity and Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value.

Avantis Investors, established to help clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the reliability of indexing, is led by Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.8 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 6/7/22.

