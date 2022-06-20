5WPR Announces Launch of Robotics PR Division

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the creation of a dedicated Robotics PR Division, consisting of clients working on the creation of robotic parts as well as software solutions for robotic practices.

As an extension of 5WPR's technology practice, the new division is led by a team of experts from our Software as a Service (SaaS) and Consumer Technology teams to provide clients in the space with optimum opportunities.

"Technology is all about looking towards the future, and robotics have been advancing at an accelerated pace and will soon be ubiquitous," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Emerging robotics companies should set their PR strategy in motion before a public launch so they can be prepared and hit the ground running. This is incredibly important in such a competitive industry."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

PR services offered to travel tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

