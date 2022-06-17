St. Jude Children's Research Hospital tops list of most trusted nonprofits

Nonprofits featured for first time in survey of most trusted brands

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® has been named the No. 1 Most Trusted Nonprofit in the Most Trusted Brands of 2022 report by decision intelligence company Morning Consult.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

The report measured brand trust across industries, spotlighting the companies and products most trusted by consumers in 2022. For the first time, nonprofits were featured in a special "Trust in nonprofits" category surveying consumer attitudes toward 50 nonprofits to identify the top 10 most trusted nonprofit brands. Out of these, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital emerged as the No. 1 Most Trusted Nonprofit Brand of 2022.

The report's takeaway was that "nonprofits must do what they say and say what they do," observing that the nonprofits most trusted by consumers are those that "establish a legacy of following through on organizational promises."

"It is an honor to be recognized among so many well-regarded nonprofits in the first year of Morning Consult's Most Trusted Nonprofit Brands," said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This report reminds us that trust, particularly for nonprofits, is earned and is paramount. For 60 years and counting, St. Jude has delivered on its promises: that no family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, and that children deserve access to lifesaving treatment, regardless of race, religion, beliefs, or ability to pay. This work is made possible by our dedicated supporters and partners worldwide."

This news follows the recent announcement that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been ranked an outstanding hospital for pediatric cancer care by the U.S. News & World Report's 16th Annual "Best Children's Hospitals" list and named the No. 2 top employer of choice among Generation Z in the 2022 Career Interest Survey by The National Society of High School Scholars.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

