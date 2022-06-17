Bexson Biomedical to present at the H.C. Wainwright and Beryl Elites Conferences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a research-stage company developing therapies and delivery solutions for pain management, addiction and mental health indications, will present details on its R&D pipeline combining wearable delivery devices with subcutaneous formulation technology at two investor events this month.

First, co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Jeffrey Becker, MD, will take the stage at Beryl Consulting Group's 4th Annual Alternative Investments & Innovation Conference to be held in New York City on June 20th and 21st. Becker will contribute to a panel exploring breakthrough innovations and investment opportunities across psychedelics and psychiatry.

Then, co-founder and CEO, Gregg Peterson, will give a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond on June 27th, also in New York. Peterson will present Bexson's continued strategy for the delivery of psychedelic therapies for a variety of indications through its unique subcutaneous formulation technology and wearable delivery platform. Bexson is developing a pre-filled, pre-sterilized pump system in conjunction with Italian drug delivery and medical device manufacturer, Stevanato Group.

Facilitated by HC Wainwright & Co, one of the largest investment banks for the biotech industry, the hybrid event is set to feature researchers, business leaders and institutional investors in the emerging psychedelic space.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing therapies for a wide variety of pain management, addiction and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 therapy is acute pain management. Post-operative pain management is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

