Private Jet Company Volato Announces Participation in Collision Conference and NBAA White Plains

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced its participation in Collision Conference at the Enercare Centre in Toronto on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and NBAA White Plains Regional Forum at Westchester County Airport in New York on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Collision is one of the world's largest tech conferences drawing over 33,000 attendees from more than 140 countries, providing opportunities for networking, learning, lead generation and exposure. In attendance will be Keith Rabin, Chief Financial Officer, and James Cuff, VP of Marketing and Business Development.

NBAA White Plains Regional Forum features exhibits and educational sessions designed to introduce aviation companies to local officials as well as potential owners and operators. In attendance will be Tom Chapman, VP of Sales, Phil Michaels, Chief Strategy Officer, and Tanner Harris, Business Development Manager.

The Volato team will be meeting with potential investors and customers throughout the course of both events.

Volato's unique business model offers fractional ownership at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2, through to a full HondaJet Elite aircraft in the fleet. Shares are in a five-year program term. Owners may fly for as low as $3,200 per hour plus fuel at cost. With the charter program now in operation, owners may earn up to $1,250 per hour, even on the hours they fly, leading to a net rate as low as $1,950 per hour plus fuel at cost, with flight time charged to the nearest 1/10th of an hour. Repositioning fees are reduced or eliminated from owner flight charges depending on the departure distance from a Volato base.

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on missions of up to four passengers and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet aircraft.

