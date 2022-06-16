Halo Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 16, 2022 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at Halo's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Kiran Sidhu 7,246,248 97.96 % 150,751 2.04 % Katharyn Field 7,301,999 98.72 % 95,000 1.28 % Avtar Dhaliwal 7,303,802 98.78 % 90,415 1.22 % Quinn Field-Dyte 7,300,483 98.70 % 96,516 1.30 % Anmol Sidhu 7,284,407 98.52 % 109,722 1.48 % Ryan Kunkel 7,329,072 99.08 % 67,927 0.92 %

At the Meeting the shareholders of the Company also approved:

the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;



one or more amendments to the articles of the Company for one or more future consolidations of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of consolidation ratios to be selected by the board of directors of the Company within a range between 10 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share and 100 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, provided that, (a) the cumulative effect of the one or more consolidations shall not result in a consolidation ratio that exceeds 100 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, and (B) such consolidations occur prior to the earlier of the 12 month anniversary of the Meeting and the next annual meeting of shareholders; if, and at such time(s) following the date of the Meeting, as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company in its sole discretion; and



a special resolution was passed authorizing the Company to reduce the stated capital of its common shares;

each as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Halo Collective Inc.

Halo is a multi-national, incubation company with assets and operations centered in both THC and non-THC sectors. For the THC sector, Halo is focused on the West Coast of the United States where it has vertically integrated operations covering the entire value chain from seed to sale. Halo cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and concentrates. Halo sells these products under a portfolio of brands including Hush™, Winberry Farms™, Williams Wonder Farms, its retail brand Budega™, and under license agreements with Papa's Herb®, DNA Genetics, and FlowerShop*. Halo has opened a dispensary in Los Angeles under the Budega™ brand in North Hollywood and plans to open two more in Hollywood, and Westwood in the second quarter of 2022. Halo also operates three Kushbar retail cannabis stores located in Alberta, Canada.

In the non-THC sector, Halo is expanding into health and wellness categories including CBD and functional supplements such as nootropic nutraceuticals and non-psychotropic mushrooms. Halo, through a series of acquisitions, has product offerings in the form of beverages (H2C Beverages), dissolvable strips (Dissolve Medical), capsules (Hushrooms™), and topical supplements (Hatshe) with proposed national distribution via a strategic agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation. Halo has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Phytocann Holdings, one of Europe's leading wellness CBD consumer packaged goods companies with a portfolio of value and premium brands including Ivory, Harvest Laboratoires, Easy Weed, Kanolia, Herboristerie Alexandra, Buddies and Ghosty Buds.

As an incubator, Halo has successfully acquired and integrated a variety of companies which were subsequently reorganized to create Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN), an international medical cannabis and wellness company, of which Halo currently owns approximately 44% of the common shares. Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, CannaFeels, and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. Halo intends to reorganize these entities (including their intellectual property and patent applications) into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc., and to complete a distribution of the shares of Halo Tek Inc. to shareholders on record, at a date to be determined.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For additional information please contact Marshall Minor, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company at (541) 646-5694 or marshall@haloco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to the completion of the consolidation, the proposed reduction in stated capital, management's plans regarding its portfolio of cannabis businesses and intention to expand into health and wellness, the proposed distribution agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation, the proposed acquisition of PhytoCann, the expected opening date of the Company's California dispensaries and the proposed spin-off by Halo Tek Inc.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: inability of management to successfully integrate the operations of acquired businesses, changes in the consumer market for cannabis products, changes in the expected outcomes of the proposed changes to Halo's operations, delays in obtaining required licenses or approvals necessary for the build-out of Oregon operations, dispensaries or Canadian operations, the proposed spin-out with Halo Tek Inc., delays or unforeseen costs incurred in connection with construction, the ability of competitors to scale operations in Northern California, delays or unforeseen difficulties in connection with the cultivation and harvest of Halo's raw material, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

