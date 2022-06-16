Bliss and The Trevor Project Celebrate Third Annual Partnership for Pride and LGBTQ Youth

The skin wellness brand launches limited-edition set to shine a light on self-love and self-care during Pride and beyond

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, leading spa and beauty brand, Bliss, is partnering for the third year with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. This year, the brand is proud to debut the Bliss Limited-Edition Pride Block Star Set, with 100% of the purchase price from each set being donated to support The Trevor Project's life-saving mission.

With more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills – most of which specifically target transgender and nonbinary youth – moving through state legislatures across the country, The Trevor Project continues to be a critical resource for LGBTQ youth. A recent Morning Consult poll conducted on behalf of The Trevor Project found that 85% of transgender and nonbinary youth, and 66% of all LGBTQ youth, say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health.

In this time of heightened need, Bliss' continued partnership with The Trevor Project will help the organization grow its free and confidential crisis services to meet the increased demand.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with The Trevor Project this year to support their critical, life-saving mission and are excited to share that through our partnership, we have committed over $325,000 thus far," says Tina Pozzi (she/her), Chief Brand Officer of Bliss. "The Trevor Project's work to end suicide among LGBTQ youth is so important, especially given current events. Bliss has always believed that acceptance and self-love is a big part of unapologetic happiness and we are proud to be aligning our brand with The Trevor Project's efforts year after year."

Bliss partnered with Social Justice Artist, Devon Blow (she/her), to create exclusive artwork for the Pride set that illustrates Self-Care for a Cause and reminds shoppers and supporters: "you are perfect exactly the way you are." Devon is known for her use of social themes and bright colorways to create pop-art style illustrations and purposeful product designs. Her primary focus with these creations is to inspire and empower vulnerable, marginalized, neglected, and disenfranchised communities, and to celebrate cultural expression in all forms.

The limited-edition kit will be available for $48 beginning June 16th exclusively on Blissworld.com and features two of Bliss' best-selling and award-winning Block Star 100% Mineral Daily SPF 30 Sunscreens. Block Star is one of the brand's cult-favorite products, with one unit sold every three minutes. The formula is a sheer, mineral sunscreen, perfect for all skin types with a vanishing tint that helps to blur pores and imperfections.

"We are so grateful to Bliss for their ongoing commitment to helping us create a brighter, more welcoming world for LGBTQ young people," says Sofi Goode (she/her), Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project. "Our research shows that more than half of youth said brands that support the LGBTQ community positively impact how they feel about their own identity, and Bliss has continued to show up over the years to celebrate the vibrancy, strength, and authenticity of LGBTQ young people. Bliss' generous donation will help The Trevor Project expand our life-saving 24/7 crisis services programs to serve the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S."

Blow says of the partnership, "as an illustrator whose mission it is to create art that centers inclusivity, social change, and love, collaborating with Bliss and The Trevor Project on this campaign was an incredible opportunity. I am so excited that my art will be featured on Bliss' Limited-Edition Pride Block Star Set, and I'm so grateful to be able to support a cause and community that is so near and dear to my heart."

For more details on the partnership and to get involved, please visit Bliss or The Trevor Project on Instagram.

About Bliss

Bliss is a B Corp Certified clean, cruelty-free, planet-friendly skincare brand on a mission to empower everyone to achieve a higher state of happy, one self-care moment at a time. Founded in 1996 with a single New York City spa that ignited a modern skincare revolution, Bliss continues to deliver efficacious, transformative products available at accessible prices in the U.S., UK and Canada.

Bliss believes taking care of ourselves, each other and the environment is fundamental to achieving a higher state of happy. That's why it guides everything we do.

Bliss Skin Happiness. For more information, visit blissworld.com or follow along on social media @bliss . #ThisIsBliss

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline , TrevorText , and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace . Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat http://www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678-678.

