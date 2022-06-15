Rally House Proudly Announces New Store in Michigan

CANTON, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are several Rally House stores around Detroit, MI, and the company is excited to introduce a new location in nearby Canton. Rally House Crossroads Village brings the locally motivated, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer directly west of the downtown area. At this new store conveniently located off Michigan Ave, customers will find all sorts of localized apparel alongside various pro and college teams.

Rally House is honored to be a go-to source of team gear and Michigan-themed products, which is why the company embraces continual growth in the area. "Michigan is home to various talented teams and awesome hometown businesses, giving fans a lot to root for," describes District Manager Monika Ross. "Thankfully, Rally House Crossroads Village has stand-out sports apparel and locally inspired merch so that everyone can cheer in style!"

At the new Rally House Crossroads Village location, patrons can shop confidently since the store carries brands recognized for their high quality and comfort, including New Era, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness. Customers will also appreciate the diversity of teams in stock at this new Rally House store near Detroit, such as the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, and Michigan Wolverines.

Showcasing hometown pride is a breeze when shopping at Rally House Crossroads Village. Visitors will have a broad assortment of local apparel, accessories, gifts, and more to check out while at this location. Some of the popular businesses and themes locals can represent include Stroh's Beer, Jolly Pumpkin Brewery, and General Motors.

Rally House focuses on delivering a simple and enjoyable shopping experience. While patrons can expect nothing less than superb customer service at Rally House Crossroads Village, there's also a broad array of products available for shipping nationwide at www.rallyhouse.com.

Keep up with store news by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-crossroads-village or follow Rally House Crossroads Village on Facebook (@RallyCrossroads) and Rally House Michigan on Instagram (@rallymichigan).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

