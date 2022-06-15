Canadian Solar Secures 136 million Brazilian Reais Financing for Lavras II Project in Brazil

GUELPH, ON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced it has secured 136 million Brazilian reais (approximately US$28 million) non-recourse project financing from Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB) to support construction and operation of its 79 MWp Lavras II solar power project in Brazil. BNB is the largest regional development bank in Latin America, supporting the economy of Brazil's Northeast Region.

Lavras II is expected to reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2022 and will be powered by Canadian Solar high efficiency BiHiKu modules. Canadian Solar won the Lavras II solar project in a private auction held by COPEL Energia, which is part of COPEL Group, one of the top 10 energy trading companies in Brazil, in September 2019, with a 15-year, inflation-adjusted PPA.

This inflation-linked debt tied to the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will provide improved capital and resource alignment with the Brazilian economy.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar Inc., commented, "We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with BNB. This financing once again demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to the Brazilian market, where we are a market leader with more than 2 GWp of backlog projects that have secured power purchase agreements," Dr. Qu continued, "Sustainable public sector commitment for clean and affordable solar energy infrastructure has cemented Brazil as the biggest and fastest growing renewable energy market in Latin America. As a leader in financing infrastructure projects, BNB's continuing participation in our solar portfolio reinforces our confidence in the long-term potential of Brazil's renewable energy sector."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 71 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 6.6 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 800 MWp of solar projects in operation, 5.3 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.5 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and India; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; uncertainties related to the CSI Solar carve-out listing; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 28, 2022. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

