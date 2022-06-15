Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in The Colony, Texas

Athletico continues expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth area following its acquisition of Ascend Hand Therapy

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in The Colony near Lewisville, Texas, located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center next door to Jersey Mike's. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/TheColony.

The Colony location builds on Athletico's recent growth in Dallas-Fort Worth following its acquisition of Ascend Hand Therapy last year. Based in Dallas, Ascend is a leading outpatient provider of occupational and hand therapy services with one additional clinic in Frisco. With the addition of Ascend to its clinical network, Athletico now serves patients at over 30 clinics throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Athletico is extremely excited to partner with Ascend Hand Therapy to continue to provide outstanding care to the local community," said Richard Lowlicht, PT, DPT, Regional Director, Dallas-Fort Worth for Athletico. "Our aligned values of delivering an exceptional patient experience and returning people to a functional, pain-free life will benefit The Colony community as well as the surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth area."

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices, and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at The Colony, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with an occupational therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico The Colony include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Occupational/hand therapy – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder. – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder.

Additionally, Athletico The Colony:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – The Colony

4770 State Highway 121, Ste. 130

Lewisville, TX 75056

Phone: 469-664-0026

www.athletico.com/TheColony

TheColony@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

