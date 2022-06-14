ScienceMagic.Studios raises $10m pre-seed to demystify Web3 for brands and talent

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ScienceMagic.Studios announced it has secured $10.3m in pre-seed investment from investors including Liberty City Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Coinbase Ventures, Noam Gottesman and Alan Howard.

ScienceMagic.Studios is a joint venture between ScienceMagic.Inc (a leading strategic and creative company), Raoul Pal (a macro investor and founder of RealVision), and Delphi Digital (a leading crypto research, investment and incubation firm).

The new company will advise on and create digital assets (e.g. NFTs and social tokens) for brands, talent and their communities. The funding will support the company to scale as it meets significant inbound interest.

"Digital assets offer huge potential for brands to engage with their communities in a new way, and for talent to realise the true value from their work for the first time. But many brands are just starting to understand this," said David Pemsel, CEO and co-founder of ScienceMagic.Studios. "To make the most of this opportunity and create enduring value, brands will need a partner who understands their business, who shares their values, and who brings a deep knowledge of Web3 technologies."

ScienceMagic.Studios will work with its partners at every stage as they build their Web3 presence, supporting them to define the Web3 vision for their brand, understand where Web3 can be genuinely useful to their communities, design and launch assets that will deliver real shared value, and to manage an emerging economy.

Notes to editors

ScienceMagic.Studio investors include leading angels (Noam Gottesman, Alan Howard, Frederic Court, Gil Weisblum, Khalili Brothers), venture capital firms (Liberty City Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Brevan Howard Digital, ThirdPrime, Cultur3) and Web3 companies (Coinbase Ventures, RealVision, Heni)

Contact: Ted Mackey, Milltown Partners, tmackey@milltownpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE ScienceMagic.Studios