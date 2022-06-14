Avanta Hires Bud Rogers as Director of Development for Southeast Region

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Bud Rogers has been hired as Director of Development for the Southeast Region.

Bud Rogers (PRNewswire)

In his role as Director of Development for the Southeast Region, Bud will be responsible for sourcing and developing institutional quality rental neighborhoods throughout the Southeast.

Bud began working with the Avanta team in 2020 as a consultant and contributed significantly to Avanta's growth over two years. Bud has extensive experience with inside and outside level sales and sales management, budget management, sales training and recruiting, marketing management, e-marketing strategy, land development feasibility and market analysis, business development, and product development.

Before joining Avanta, Bud was a Vice President at Brock Built Homes, a developer and builder in Atlanta, Georgia. He was responsible for developing and executing internal and external business plans that increased revenues and profits via new home sales.

Prior to working with Brock Built, Mr. Rogers worked in the Southeast as a Director at Metrostudy; helping banks, developers and builders maximize real estate opportunities. He has also worked as the V.P. of Sales and Marketing at Davis Homes in Indianapolis, Indiana, closing more than 500 annual sales. Mr. Rogers also held several positions at Beazer Homes, and C.P. Morgan Homes giving him extensive experience with inside and outside level sales and sales management, budget management, sales training and recruiting, marketing management, e-marketing strategy, land development feasibility and market analysis, business development, and product development.

Bud is a graduate of Ball State University's College of Architecture and Planning, and has degrees in Urban Planning and Environmental Design.

"Bud has been an integral part of Avanta's development the past two years," said Avanta Managing Director, Peter Spier, "and he will be instrumental in helping us expand our footprint in the Southeast."

About Avanta

Avanta is setting the standard in the build-for-rent communities' industry. Avanta was created out of the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company with more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, including the development of over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still own and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich single-family homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

Avanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avanta Residential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avanta Residential