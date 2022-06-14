Alteryx Accelerates Customer Innovation in the Snowflake Data Cloud

Snowflake awards Alteryx with four competency badges for its proven analytics automation success

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, today announced that it has been awarded four Snowflake Competency badges for its proven success automating analytics for customers across several verticals. These badges reinforce that customers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, media, retail/CPG, and beyond can confidently turn to the Alteryx integration with Snowflake to unlock insights and improve analytics automation at scale.

"By leveraging Alteryx and Snowflake's integrated offerings, we're able to provide more comprehensive insights faster, and we're helping the overall efficiency and effectiveness of our business," said Steven Konkol, data, analytics and reporting leader at CUNA Mutual Group. "Plus, the capabilities that Snowflake and Alteryx provide enable us to better serve clients."

"Together, Alteryx and Snowflake help democratize analytics by enabling all users across the enterprise to make data-driven decisions," said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, strategic technology partnerships, Alteryx. "As a result, we've seen joint customers achieve top-line growth, bottom-line returns, efficiency gains, workforce upskilling, risk reduction, and improved customer experiences."

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022, rewards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Alteryx provides users of all skill levels in any industry an easy-to-use platform to solve analytic and data challenges of any complexity, while the Snowflake Data Cloud makes data management and processing flexible, scalable, and highly secure.

"Snowflake and Alteryx's partnership is reimagining what's possible with data across multiple industries, helping our joint customers recognize the full potential of their data while maintaining security and governance standards," said Philip Larson, senior director, worldwide partner programs, Snowflake. "Alteryx earning four Competency badges is a testament to their overall expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world's data to enable transformational outcomes through analytics."

